I left my career in human services in 2014 to come back to my family farm in Kasota. Knowing the volatile economics of farming, I knew the decision came with risks.
While I anticipated fluctuating market demand and unpredictable weather, I did not expect deliberate actions by a U.S. agency to destroy demand for one of our most important markets.
Under the Trump administration, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted 85 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) exemption waivers to oil refineries, which relieves them of their RFS responsibility to blend biofuels. The reckless issuing of waivers by the EPA has removed more than 4 billion gallons of ethanol from the nation’s fuel supply, which only benefits Big Oil while damaging a vital market for corn farmers.
The actions of the EPA have led to farmers across the nation banding together to demand these attacks on the ethanol market stop immediately. Prior to harvest, more than 700 Minnesota farmers joined thousands nationally to demand the EPA follow the law in a call-to-action led by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association.
On Oct. 4, the White House announced a biofuels package that gave farmers hope their voices were finally heard. It appeared the gallons waived by EPA waivers would be accounted for in determining the final biofuel volume totals for an upcoming year, ensuring the RFS is followed and volume totals are met.
Two weeks later our hopes were dashed when we learned the details of the proposal. The EPA would account for waived gallons based only on recommendations by the Department of Energy (DOE), not the actual waived gallons.
Over the last three years, the EPA has waived nearly double the amount of gallons recommended by the DOE, so it is tough to believe volume totals set by the RFS would be reached.
More deceit from the EPA in what has been two years of blatant disregard for America’s farmers and the law set by the RFS.
While frustration is at peak levels, we thankfully have another opportunity to make our voice heard. Farmers must unite to provide comment demanding the EPA account for actual gallons waived in the RFS volume rule. Learn how to participate by visiting mncorn.org. This may be one of our last opportunities to ensure the EPA follows the law.
Angela Guentzel, a graduate of College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University, works on her family’s corn and soybean farm and is part owner of Mankato Valley Seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.