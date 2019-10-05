We need to provide care for mental health, not condemnation.
An issue I’ve prioritized during my first session as a state representative has been mental health. There is a large list of things that are important to me, but the disparities around mental health in our community and throughout Minnesota were too much to not be a focal point of our legislation this year.
Through my conversations with Minnesotans, I know many of us have been impacted in some form or another. For me, I think of my brother in law, a two-time Iraq War veteran, who was turned away from the VA in Des Moines with a prescription for sleeping pills, despite his history of struggles with mental health. They had no room at the hospital to evaluate and treat his mental illness that day. He would go on to take his own life.
The saddest part about his story is that it is not unique. Which is why when Congressman Jim Hagedorn spoke into the microphone in Winona this month, I’m not sure he realized how many people he was speaking to when he said that people who commit suicide “go to hell.”
Statistically, 23 families in America lost someone that very day, and that is just the number for veteran suicides.
Here in the Minnesota Legislature, we passed legislation that delivers the tools to school districts to provide mental health instruction for students starting in fourth grade, we expanded mental health services at Minnesota’s State Colleges and Universities, and we made sure our rural and farming communities were no longer overlooked when it came to accessible mental health programming.
I would highly encourage Congressman Hagedorn to use his position not to condemn, but to find solutions to this issue that touches too many lives. Even with our successes in the Minnesota Legislature this year, the journey for accessible and affordable mental health care is a long one, and I invite the congressman to join us.
Rep. Brand serves on five committees and two commissions, including the Veterans and Military Affairs Division and the Rural Health Advisory Commission.
