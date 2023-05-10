Recently, a student at Mankato West was arrested for carrying a concealed, loaded handgun on campus. The student was taken into custody without incident and the press release indicated “no threats were made.”
Perhaps not, but what 16-year-old brings a loaded gun to school without some sort of ulterior motive? Had it not been for a handful of brave students who approached faculty with their concerns, Mankato very well may have become national news as the site of the nineteenth school shooting this year.
While I believe that we need commonsense gun legislation, including red flag laws and stronger penalties for illegal sales and gun owners who do not properly secure their firearms around children, I know that many Minnesotans do not agree. Many argue that “it’s a mental health issue, not a gun issue,” so let’s talk about mental health — specifically, the absolutely abysmal state of pediatric mental health care access both in and out of schools in Minnesota.
The American School Counselors Association recommends a ratio of one school counselor for every 250 students. In Minnesota, the ratio is double that at an average of 580:1. In Mankato, the ratio at both East and West is approximately 415:1 — better than the state average but still well above the recommended ratio.
Additionally, Minnesota statute only requires that secondary schools be staffed with one half-time school counselor position.
School counselors are not responsible solely for dealing with the mental health needs of students, either; a large chunk of their day is spent such administrative tasks as student registration, transcript analysis, student schedule changes, graduation tracking, and truancy hearings and other meetings.
Essentially, a “full-time” school counselor might only have one or two hours in a school day to actually address students’ mental health needs. If Minnesotans want to argue that school shootings are a mental health issue, not a gun issue, then Minnesotans must be willing to increase funding — even if that means increasing taxes — to provide every secondary school in Minnesota with one counselor for every 250 students.
Even then, school counselors are not the only solution. School counselors are not trained to provide the intensive, ongoing therapy that children with mental health issues need.
In Southern Minnesota, the wait for a therapy appointment can be more than six months. For children who need psychiatric medications, the wait for a pediatric psychiatry appointment in Mankato is currently close to a year.
For urgent needs, including suicidal or homicidal ideation, children are transported to the ER, where they can languish for up to a week waiting on a pediatric psychiatric bed to open.
When beds are available, they are often hours from the child’s home. In many cases, children are transported to facilities out of state.
Often, well-meaning providers suggest mobile crisis homes; however, most of them, including the one in Mankato, are not licensed to house minors.
Again, if Minnesotans want to continue to argue that school shootings are a mental health issue, not a gun issue, then Minnesotans must be willing to put their money where their mouths are and provide adequate funding for pediatric mental health care and pediatric psychiatric beds across the state.
Finally, there is the issue of insurance. Minnesota is doing something right in this area; Minnesota Medical Assistance (MA) covers pediatric mental health services at 100%, including partial hospitalization programs and residential treatment programs, and defers to mental health care providers as to length and type of treatment.
Private insurance, however, is not as accommodating. Often, private insurance has caps on the number of covered therapy visits per year and does not cover partial hospitalization or residential treatment at all. When they do cover those intensive treatments, coverage runs out in as little as 30 days.
Most children need residential treatment for six months or more. In this case, Minnesotans don’t need to speak with their wallets, but with their actual voices. Minnesotans need to call for a complete overhaul of private insurance regulations or, better yet, insist on the universal healthcare that nearly every other developed country in the world has.
If Minnesotans truly believe the issue is mental health, not guns, then Minnesotans need to get vocal with their legislators. Demand legislation requiring school counselors at a ratio of not more than 1:250 in all public secondary schools.
Demand full funding for pediatric mental health services, including long-term treatment, in all corners of the state. Demand universal healthcare. Thoughts and prayers are not going to solve this crisis.
Jennelle Zarn is an English teacher at Mankato East High School and has experience parenting teens in mental health crisis.
