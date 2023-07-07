As a Mankato resident, college professor and alumnus of Gustavus, I always enjoy coming to St. Peter for the July 4th parade. I love keeping in touch with St. Peter and seeing the great spirit of community.
This year’s parade offered informative and entertaining entries from businesses, community groups, churches, social services, as usual. It was really fun up until the end when the GOP came through with messages of exclusion and hate with signs regarding gender identity. To me, this was totally out of step with the day and the rest of the parade. This left me with questions.
1) Is the local GOP aware of the ongoing mental health crisis we are in, especially for vulnerable populations, and the scope of the rhetoric they are putting forward in such a public fashion? According to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Population Affairs, transgender and gender nonbinary adolescents are at increased risk for mental health issues, substance use, and suicide.
In a 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health Minnesota by the Trevor Project, 52% of transgender and nonbinary youth of LGBTQ youth in Minnesota seriously considered suicide in the past year. Nearly 1 out of every five (17%) transgender and nonbinary youth in Minnesota attempted suicide last year. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, suicide is the second-most common cause of death among Minnesotans ages 10 to 24. It is well documented that suicide rates are steadily rising and also higher in Greater Minnesota than in the Twin Cities.
I also wondered how my friends who have an intersex child were feeling with this hate speech. I know they were planning to attend, and I could not help but wonder how this affects their child and whole family. This is another vulnerable group affected by this rhetoric. Using the https://interactadvocates.org/ definition, intersex is “an umbrella term for differences in sex traits or reproductive anatomy. People are born with these differences or develop them at a young age. Genitalia, hormones, internal anatomy, or chromosomes can develop in many ways.”
Intersex people are as common in our population as people with red hair. I have encountered several intersex college students throughout the years who shared their struggles, and between my experiences with them and knowing a family personally grappling with the myriad of decisions to make, societal bias and disinformation, I am hoping they weren’t there.
Of course, suicide is only one metric and the tip of the iceberg. Anxiety and depression rates are also disproportionately high in transgender and nonbinary, intersex and questioning youth. Minnesota’s health care providers typically treat more than 10,000 self-harm or suicidal injuries each year. This leads to my next question.
2) Are the GOP volunteers who held signs and yelled out messages of exclusion and shame aware of all the efforts going on right now to help offset mental health consequences and how their rhetoric directly goes against this work?
Last year the Federal Trade Commission designated 988 as a nationwide three-digit phone number people can call for emergency mental health assistance and suicide prevention services. NAMI Minnesota offers a number of training programs, including Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR). That refers to the three steps people can take to help prevent a suicide, and NAMI offers the most widely taught program of its kind in the country.
NAMI also sponsors in-school programs for middle- and high-school students called Ending the Silence, which provides mental health information in general, including suicide prevention and where to get help. So many local public school districts are doing exemplary work with new programs and more staffing to help offset our mental health crisis in youth.
It seems to me that there are so many positive messages political groups can flash to the public and advocate for at a community parade. There are issues we can agree upon that we need to address.
My last question then is.....
3) Is it necessary to hijack an otherwise positive community event with hate messages that divide for what is perceived as political gain?
I hope this can be an opportunity for the local GOP and St. Peter community to reflect on their town’s motto “Where History and Progress” meet.
Mary Kramer is an alumnus of Gustavus Adolphus College and an associate professor of health sciences at Minnesota State University. She lives in Mankato.
