Understanding the spread of COVID over the last two years helps us understand homelessness and other societal challenges.
As it spread, COVID disproportionately infected people in low-income communities. The worst hit were workers with rent to pay, groceries to buy, and, of course, no savings. Many of these workers are in the service sector, jobs dominated by low wages.
These “essential” workers, unable to work from home, struggled to avoid missing rent payments or having their children skip meals.
Many of us remember the worst moments —overwhelmed hospitals and morgues. We had no idea that nearly a million Americans would die from the disease in just two years.
Homelessness is much the same but spread over 40 years rather than two. Homelessness primarily impacts low-income families. Like COVID infections, the number of homeless people in the country goes up and down. However, rather than being linked to infection rates, homelessness is tied to budget cuts and increases in the cost of housing.
For both COVID and homelessness, public policy sets the parameters. For example, low investment in health services for the poor will result in higher infection rates when a contagious disease spreads — likewise, low investments in affordable housing guarantee more elevated levels of homelessness over time.
Forty years ago, public policy in the United States began to erode. We now have policies moving as much money as possible into the financial portfolios of the super-rich. To refer to this as “public policy” is naïve.
Public policies look out for the majority while protecting minorities. And not just racial minorities but religious minorities and others. Sound public policies are dependent upon a precarious balance: cold numbers and factual data combined with a compassionate imagination about how we can build stronger, more supportive communities.
The enemy of good public policy is anecdotal information. One example is the argument that “my rich uncle died of COVID, so it did not limit its impact to the poor.” That statement can be both true and irrelevant. In terms of analyzing data, it is called an outlier.
Way too many of us now live in a world of anecdotes and personal experiences. Good citizens must be able to connect the dots and see the big picture.
I have met a few people who went from significant wealth to homelessness. Drug addiction and divorce are common reasons. But we do not need a special program for wealthy people who suddenly become homeless.
Democracy needs citizens with the capacity to distinguish between sound public policies rooted in serving the largest number of people in the most effective manner and merely anecdotal stories — those outliers.
Severe tax cuts over many decades inevitably eroded our public health infrastructure and the creation of affordable housing–and, apparently, our ability to understand the harm we are doing to ourselves.
Never-ending tax cuts for the wealthy accompanied by cuts to our social infrastructure make us one of the most unequal countries in the developed world. Both Republicans and Democrats created these policies.
And the policies undermining our nation have a decades-long history. During that time, the wealthy have gained unprecedented levels of wealth while many Americans have joined the precariat.
Precariat is a relatively recent term describing the tens of millions of Americans leading precarious lives. They lack job security. Their work schedules are unpredictable, and they are struggling with the high cost of housing. Worse, their wage levels never allow any breathing space.
Economically precarious Americans should be the focus of new public policies, including revamping tax policies that now favor the rich. The nation’s tax system and budget should be aligned with the needs of working Americans.
COVID and homelessness both challenge us to imagine a better future. Preferably a fact-based future.
We have done it before. The development of sound public policies gave us Social Security, Medicare, the Interstate Highway System, and the best higher education system in the world. Sound public policies fostered equality in the post-WWII era.
That changed in the 1980s when we lost our vision. The rich got richer while many Americans joined the precariat. We lost the ability to implement our dream of including all Americans in the growth and prosperity that a strong economy brought to some of us.
So, now we face the same challenge: converting the best of what we can imagine into public policies that make our dreams real.
Many years ago, there was a name for that: we called it democracy.
Keith Luebke co-directed the Welcome Inn during the late 1980s, was executive director of Partners for Affordable Housing from 1997 to 2006 and was director of the Multi-County Housing Authority for four years. He is currently retired.
