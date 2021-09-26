”Peril”, the new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, contends that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley was so concerned about former President Donald Trump’s unstable behavior after the election that he convened the top military commanders to remind them that the long-established procedures for launching a nuclear weapon called for his involvement.
The New York Times reported that Gen. Milley, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Attorney General William Barr became convinced that they needed to take drastic measures to stop Trump from destroying American democracy or setting off an international conflict.
Milley believed Jan. 6 was “a planned, coordinated, synchronized attack on the very heart of American democracy, designed to prevent certification of a legitimate election won by Joe Biden. It was indeed a coup attempt and nothing less than treason.”
CIA director Gina Haspel reportedly agreed that: “We are on our way to a right-wing coup.”
The book provides proof that Trump’s lawyers tried to orchestrate the coup. It reprints a six-point memo by White House lawyer John Eastman that provided a script for Republicans to overturn the election results and award the presidency to Trump.
It also quotes court documents showing that Trump’s campaign staff knew that the claims about electoral fraud were lies.
Several aspects of the proposed plan would have been illegal, starting with then Vice President Mike Pence “setting aside” Electoral College votes from seven states that voted for Biden; in that case, neither candidate would have the required 270 majority. The vote would then shift to the House of Representatives where Republicans held the majority of state delegations.
It turned that out that 147 treasonous Republican legislators voted to support Trump’s Jan. 6 coup attempt and 43 pusillanimous Republican senators supported Trump’s lies about his role in the coup during impeachment.
Others have confirmed there was planning among “stop the steal” conspiracists to allow the possibility of Trump declaring martial law after the Jan. 6 insurrection to retain power.
The book said Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly labeled Trump crazy: “You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time…” to which Milley agreed. He added that Trump was suffering serious mental decline, and promised that the military would not do anything “crazy or illegal.”
This was a national security emergency. The issues were, as Woodward said: Do we have control of nuclear weapons and will there be a war with China or Iran?
There are elaborate procedures to prevent unauthorized nuclear launches. I once served on a three-person panel charged with authenticating any nuclear launch order; I’ve seen the procedure aboard ship, on B-52s, missile subs, and in an ICBM silo. All require at least two people to initiate a launch.
That might save us from an accidental or unauthorized launch, but that won’t protect us from a deranged president prepared to destroy democracy in order to remain in office and supported by a seditious party.
There is no provision in the Constitution for Milley’s action, but there is nothing to prevent a psychotic president giving a nuclear launch order, either — something the founding fathers could not have anticipated.
Among the assertions in the book is that Milley told his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, that there would be no U.S. attack, and that he would consult the Chinese if matters looked to be escalating dangerously.
Contacts between military leaders to “deconflict” crises are common; Milley’s pledges to Pelosi and other U.S. officials to restrain any unlawful or improper actions by Trump had a precedent in 1974.
Richard Nixon was drinking heavily and acting irrationally, Milley (and others) thought, in the aftermath of Watergate, and set off alarms during a meeting with congressmen during which he reportedly said, “I can go in my office and pick up a telephone, and in 25 minutes, millions of people will be dead.”
Former Defense Secretary James Schlesinger recalled years later that in the final days of the Nixon presidency he had issued an unprecedented set of orders: If the president gave any nuclear launch order, military commanders should check with either him, Joint Chiefs Chairman George Brown, or Secretary of State Henry Kissinger before executing them.
The allegations about Trump mental health are not new; in April 2017, 41,000 mental health practitioners signed a petition titled “Mental Health Professionals Declare Trump is Mentally Ill And Must Be Removed.” Failsafe procedures/devices to prevent accidental or nefarious nuclear launches, or those by, e.g. a deranged follower of crackpot cults like QAnon, have worked, but there are no guarantees with a demented president like Trump.
Tom Maertens served as White House NSC Director for nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons policy issues during the Clinton and Bush administrations.
