Regarding his abortion opinion, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito exhibits twisted reasoning.
Right to privacy and the Constitution
What does “right to privacy” mean?
Answer: With respect to personally directing your own life, you have the right to choose what you want to do.
What does the U.S. Constitution say?
Justice Alito’s opinion overthrowing Roe v. Wade rejects claims that the Constitution recognizes or guarantees a right to privacy.
His point: The words “right to privacy” never appear in the Constitution and the term never had cogency until Supreme Court justices invented it in the 1960s.
His twisted reasoning here consists in being hung up on the absence of the words, while ignoring their meaning.
“Right to privacy” was not in common use when the Bill of Rights and 14th Amendment were passed.
But, paying attention to the meaning of explicit words there, they exemplify the right to privacy.
First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, …”
Meaning: In personally directing your life with respect to religion and speech, you have the right to choose what you want to do.
Ditto, for the third, fourth, and fifth amendments.
Ditto, the ninth amendment: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Ditto, the 14th Amendment: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law; ...”
Consequently, there are firm grounds, “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition,” for the Constitutional right to privacy.
Supreme Court decisions that legalized interracial marriage, contraception, abortion, and same-sex marriage expanded rights. But their justification is not invented from nothing; rather, they are wiser recognitions of the right to privacy.
Reproductive freedom through contraception and abortion is necessary for women to have equal rights with men.
Laws banning abortion
Alito’s twisted reasoning continues: Since laws banning abortion were established law prior to Roe v. Wade, no legal basis for legalizing abortion exists (Stare decisis, in technical terms).
Recognition of a right to privacy long embedded in the Constitution destroys this argument.
And there are times when long-established bad laws must be given up.
Potential human life
Every form of birth control, including celibacy, eliminates potential human life.
And the vast majority of people, most of the time, prefer elimination to fostering that potential.
That’s why you very seldom (if ever) see women going through childbirth 20 to 30 times.
Accordingly, there’s widely general agreement that there are acceptable reasons for avoiding childbirth.
So what is the status of a pregnant woman?
There are two entities: an independent one (herself) able to claim full rights associated with human beings and a dependent one (dependent on the first for subsistence) with a weaker claim in asserting those full rights.
The dependence and weaker claim are not deserved or chosen; but it’s a fact.
Among those full rights is the right to control your own body — which women can assert in choosing an abortion.
Viability
At the point of natural viability (the third trimester), the fetus is no longer just part of the woman’s body because it is capable of surviving independently. That’s when Roe v. Wade asserts that abortion is no longer legal, unless there’s a serious threat to the mother’s life or health.
Alito’s twisted reasoning finds no usefulness for viability in Roe v. Wade — because he never sees how viability takes us beyond the earlier, correct assertion, “My Body, My Choice.”
A tragic day
The genius of Roe v. Wade: It doesn’t force a woman to have or not have an abortion. It’s a personal choice.
If a pregnant woman prefers sacrificing her own big plans for the sake of a young baby, and believes an immortal soul exists from the moment of conception, Roe v. Wade doesn’t force her to have an abortion.
But it also does not allow her to use those reasons to force childbirth on other women.
Legal abortion is not a war on children. It is recognition that pregnancy can occur at the wrong time.
The great majority of women who have abortions also have, raise, and love children. And those never having children themselves have other ways of showing their interest in the welfare of children.
Ron Yezzi, now emeritus professor of philosophy at Minnesota State University, taught courses in social and political philosophy. He lives in Mankato.
