I was elected as Blue Earth County sheriff to enforce our laws and keep the public safe. With the Minnesota Legislature working on the legalization and commercialization of recreational marijuana, my job may be changing substantially in the near future.
These bills have been moving through the Legislature at a rapid pace, and I am concerned that state lawmakers may not address some key public safety issues that would arise if marijuana were legalized this session.
Currently, law enforcement lacks an instant, on-site test for THC intoxication, similar to a breath test for alcohol. We also lack a standard to determine if a driver is unfit to be behind the wheel, such as the .08 BAC standard used for alcohol intoxication.
While the current bills contain provisions for developing a test, it won’t be ready until long after commercial marijuana hits the market.
In the interim, how are law enforcement officers expected to keep our roads safe from intoxicated drivers?
This is especially important considering that in states with legalized marijuana the number of traffic deaths involving drivers who test positive for marijuana has increased. In Colorado, the number of traffic deaths with drivers who tested positive increased from 55 in 2013 to 131 in 2020. Adding more impaired drivers to the road without a roadside testing method will likely lead to more deaths on our roadways.
Traffic risks are not our only concern. Marijuana legalization proponents often cite hampering the black market as a benefit. However, in states with legalized recreational marijuana the black market has actually grown. With legalized recreational use, it may be more difficult to enforce the law and prevent criminals from bypassing regulations on production and sales meant to keep Minnesotans safe.
Proponents have also advertised that using marijuana can help those addicted to opioids heal from their addiction. However, in Colorado opioid overdose deaths have steadily increased since marijuana legalization right along with the rest of the country. In Colorado, opioid overdose deaths rose from 612 in 2019 to 956 in 2020.
With these concerns, it is important that our law enforcement agencies receive adequate funding to address the harms of legalized marijuana.
Proponents cite increased tax revenue as a benefit of legalization. However, legalization also brings substantial new costs. In fact, a 2019 study in Colorado found that for every dollar of tax revenue received from recreational marijuana sales, $4.50 was spent on addressing the adverse impacts of the drug.
Minnesotans must be ready to make that investment and have a plan to fund projects like developing a roadside test, roadway safety initiatives, drug expert training, dependency relief programs and other public health and safety costs related to legalization.
Before making this significant decision, it is important that our lawmakers address Minnesotans’ concerns about the real harms of marijuana and develop a plan to help law enforcement keep our state safe.
For more information on the impacts of legalization in Colorado, visit: www.rmhidta.org/publications
Jeff Wersal is Blue Earth County sheriff.
