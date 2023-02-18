I ask our Legislature to fully fund Minnesota State’s $350 million budget request for higher education over the next biennium. Here is why.
Minnesota State, our higher education system of 33 colleges and universities, of which Minnesota State University is a part, recently released a comprehensive economic contribution analysis. That report underscores how critical higher education is for our state’s workforce and economic vitality.
In fact, Minnesota State’s annual $8.4 billion contribution to the state’s economy demonstrates its value and impact on the health and strength of our state. Every dollar the state invests in Minnesota State is returned 11-fold.
In our local area, Minnesota State University provides an overall impact of $827 million each year and supports 5,884 jobs. These numbers represent a long-standing commitment to the economic strength of our region.
We are proud of this. And as we look to the future, we are making strategic decisions committed to further expanding partnerships and learning experiences, so our students leave the university prepared to fill workforce and community needs.
From aviation to education, business to science, the arts to athletics, our 130 degree programs demonstrate our commitment to excellence and educating students for a changing and diverse workforce.
A recent example includes the launch of Minnesota’s first and only polytechnic institute. MinnPoly offers project- and work-based integrated engineering programs. MinnPoly provides deep integration across disciplines with hands-on learning and practical applications, educating graduates able to adapt to the fast pace of change in technology and society.
The Maverick (Nursing) Advance (Transfer) Plan, or “MAP,” is another example of innovative, real-world approaches to education. MSU partners with two-year colleges to offer learners a seamless transfer path directly after graduating with an Associate of Science in Nursing degree to the online RN Baccalaureate Completion Program at MSU.
This unique partnership program provides a flexible way for nursing students to continue their education. It plays a critical role in meeting the high demand for baccalaureate degree-educated nurses across Minnesota. And there are many, many more examples.
The economic impact report estimated that MSU alumni generate $1.9 billion annually for Minnesota and support and sustain 10,374 jobs. What the report cannot capture is the innovation, strategic thinking, and passion our alumni bring to their work. Maverick alumni are dynamic drivers of our state, and the impact they make is incalculable.
The innovation and skills higher education provides are more necessary than ever as we grapple with employment needs and workforce shortages. That is why we continue to innovate, inspire, and train the workforce of tomorrow and need the financial backing of our state Legislature to support the long-term success of our state. The Minnesota State system’s $350 million request to the Legislature provides the resources required for accessible, high-quality programs to meet critical workforce needs in high-demand fields.
We have incredible opportunities before us. I ask our Legislature to invest in the future by funding the Minnesota State request so we can fully realize the opportunities that will make Minnesota a destination to live, work, and learn.
Edward S. Inch is president of Minnesota State University.
