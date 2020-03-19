Given the fact we have a mixed economy deeply dependent on both capitalistic and socialistic practices, making capitalism vs. socialism a political issue is simply foolish.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley embraces the foolishness. She demands pure capitalism rather than a “hyphenated capitalism” that she claims is better termed “socialism lite.”
And George Will cheers her on (Free Press, March 8).
Well, nonsense in pretty packaging is still nonsense.
Elsewhere, she says, “We don't allow sweatshop working conditions in America. We've invested in a vast public education system to help our children learn the skills they need. We've created a social safety net to make sure our friends, family, and neighbors don't fall through the cracks when they fall on hard times.”
But all these actions are socialistic practices instituted to correct and prevent basic inadequacies and harmful effects of free market capitalism. Haley’s so immersed in right wing ideology, she can’t see what’s staring her in the face.
None of the following programs constitute free market capitalism: public education, OSHA, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, VA health care, FDA, EPA, workers compensation, unemployment benefits, FDIC, public services like water treatment and interstate highways, public libraries, public housing, public transportation, national parks, antitrust laws, graduated income tax, minimum wage laws, building codes, air traffic controllers, etc.
They’re just some of the basically socialistic programs and regulations that meet public needs but also leave large amounts of private enterprise. Private enterprise accounts for about 60% of GDP; and significant amounts of government spending end up going to private businesses. Both capitalism and socialism contribute to the nation’s well being.
For a real issue, consider private interests and affluence vs. meeting public needs. For 40 years now, in our consumerism driven society, we’ve been falling behind by sacrificing public needs, often, for the sake of private affluence.
For public needs, the price of falling behind equals the ever-increasing costs of trying to catch up. So we keep getting into deeper trouble.
Consider: Less government funding and thus huge student debt: In 1970, annual tuition and fees in the Minnesota State system cost $379; in 2018, the cost was $8,521, a 2,148.3% increase. Increase at the University of Minnesota, 2,727.6%
Raising the minimum wage from $7.50/hr to $15/hr, a whopping 100% increase: There hasn’t been any increase since 2009.
Failure to control health care costs: They doubled from 8.9% of GDP in 1980 to 17.8% in 2019; and 29 million persons are uninsured, with an additional 87 million underinsured.
The American Association of Civil Engineers Infrastructure Report Cards: In 2001, the projected cost to improve infrastructure was $1.3 trillion over 5 years; in 2017 the projected cost was $4.59 trillion over 10 years.
Income inequality: From 1947-1980, the top 10%’s share of total income held steady at about 34%; but from 1981-2017, it rose to 50%. In 2016, the upper 10% held 75% of total family wealth, while the bottom 50% held 1%.
Climate change: Doing little or nothing about climate change just increases future devastation and the cost of dealing with it.
How did we get into this losing situation?
Answer: The major cause is the Republicans’ myth of supply side economics combined with the widespread desire for private affluence — hereby leading to lowering or holding down taxes — which entails an ever-increasing failure to meet public needs.
The great attractiveness of supply side “voodoo” economics is its promise of getting something for nothing.
According to the mythical theory, there’s no need for higher taxes to meet public needs; instead, you give everyone tax cuts, which cause so much economic growth that lower tax rates produce more tax revenue than you had before. So, by having more money to spend on your private interests, you provide more tax revenue for public needs.
Voila. Something for nothing.
Economic Reality: As shown by the Reagan, Bush 1, Bush 2, and Trump administrations, we don’t get enough economic growth (although we did get The Great Recession), most of the tax benefits overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy, people spend themselves into greater debt, the national debt increases enormously, basic public needs are ignored, and Republicans wail that we need both more tax cuts and a reduction in entitlements (public needs like Social Security and Medicare) because of the increasing national debt.
Many people are struggling economically. Yet we’re a nation of extraordinary private affluence; so we still have resources to catch up on public needs. Not catching up eventually strangles opportunities necessary to maintain our representative democracy.
Ron Yezzi, now emeritus professor of philosophy at Minnesota State University, taught courses in social and political philosophy. He lives in Mankato.
