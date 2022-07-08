The recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and more than half a century of legal precedent will have a disastrous impact on all those who will now be denied vital reproductive care.
It will also have far-reaching negative implications for marginalized groups and, indeed, every individual’s ability to determine what happens to their bodies and the course of their lives. Perhaps most importantly, it is a devastating blow to the idea that America is a nation dedicated to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Bodily autonomy and the right to privacy are enshrined in the 14th and 4th amendments. The 14th Amendment states, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law…”
The Fourth Amendment states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated…”
What does this look like in real life? Well, if you’re a living person, nobody can force you to donate blood. Not the hospital, not the government, not friends or family. Even if a person in the next hospital room will die without your donation, you have the bodily autonomy and the right to say no.
If you were strapped down and forced to donate blood to keep another individual alive, your rights would have been violated according to the law and the Constitution.
Not only that, if you die and have not consented to be an organ donor, your organs cannot be taken from your body and given to someone else. Your bodily autonomy is protected by the Constitution even in death. Nobody is allowed to violate your dead body even to keep another person alive.
Just as no one can force you, living or dead, to offer up your body to another, someone who is pregnant maintains their right to bodily autonomy and has the right to give or withdraw consent to be pregnant. If all persons are equally protected by the Constitution, a dead person should not have more rights than a pregnant person.
For those who say that this is simply about “state’s rights,” let’s recall that slavery was called a “state’s rights” issue until the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments provided equal protections for all Americans. If local control is so important, why can’t individuals have “local control” over their own bodies?
Legal principles aside, the overturning of Roe v. Wade will have devastating, life-changing consequences for girls, women, and marginalized groups all over the country. This alone is cause for grave concern.
But the Roe v. Wade decision and the Court’s stated rationales promise more far-reaching SCOTUS decisions to come. Justice Clarence Thomas has explicitly recommended that the Supreme Court review the following cases, which upheld the right to contraception (Griswald v. Connecticut, 1965), marriage equality (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015), and the right to practice oral and anal sex (Lawrence v. Texas, 2003).
Interestingly, Thomas did not mention Loving v. Virginia (1967), which upheld the right to marry across racial lines. Perhaps this is because overturning this decision would have impacted his marriage and his right to self-determination. The same reasoning used to overturn Roe v. Wade could just as easily overturn Loving v. Virginia, which some members of the GOP have already hinted at.
It’s worth noting that, according to the Pew Research Center, the majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle (60% of Republicans and 80% of Democrats) believe that abortion should be legal in some form. This Supreme Court is dangerously out of step with the American public. Of the nine justices on the Supreme Court, six were appointed by a Republican president and five of these were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote.
While our country has often struggled to live up to these ideals of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” they are still worth keeping in mind. We, the people, must continue fighting to make these ideals a reality for all Americans. We cannot let those in power continue to trample on our rights with such disregard and show such contempt for the very foundations of our democracy.
Yurie Hong is a professor of Greek, Latin, and Classical Studies and Gender, Women and Sexuality Studies at Gustavus Adolphus College. She co-wrote this column with a former social studies teacher.
