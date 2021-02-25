A mid-19th-century book titled “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” aptly captures the craziness of the Trumpian turn in recent politics — from QAnon and white supremacy to the falsities of Trump’s pronouncements and rallies.
The craziness is a clear and present danger.
But I want to focus here on deeper, less recognized distortions of partial truths into Mainstream Delusions (MDs) that increasingly strangle our ability to solve social problems.
MD1: Freedom of religion includes the right to impose your religious values on other people.
MD2: Freedom simply means being able to act without interference by others.
MD3: Since we are self-made individuals, personal responsibility, not government, solves social problems.
MD4: The U.S. is a capitalist nation.
MD5: Because of the dangers of majority rule, we need minority rule.
MD6: Our laws increasingly favor people of color while discriminating against white people.
As a start, consider MD1.
For thousands of years, religion has often been both a directive for moral actions and the source of endless controversy resulting in violence and suppression.
Why does religion have this problem of violence and suppression?
My answer: Religious persons frequently raise dubious claims to the status of absolute certainty through faith or faulty reasoning. Once convinced they are acting according to God’s will, reasonable doubts disappear: They are ready to do battle with, or suppress, those who disagree with them.
Freedom of religion makes sense because it respects many persons’ desire to rely on religion for moral direction while eliminating harmful effects of the endless controversy —but only if people confine their religious beliefs to direction of their own personal lives.
If I impose my religious values on other people, I am denying others the right to express their freedom of religion. MD1 is a delusion because it states a contradiction.
Polling reports show that white evangelical Christians constitute roughly 25% of all voters. They are a voting block openly trying to impose their religious values on other people and even think that their doing so is an expression of freedom of religion.
In reality, they’re rejecting freedom of religion. But, in a democracy, the privacy of the right to vote is so fundamental that government cannot be setting up examinations to screen how citizens are going to vote. So we have a situation where protecting freedom of religion is pretty much unenforceable.
We hope for persons’ honesty, good sense, and tolerance—while passing laws that eliminate egregious violations of freedom of religion.
So how does freedom of religion apply to a major, controversial social problem like abortion?
The pro-choice position is consistent with, and respects, freedom of religion — since it recognizes a woman’s right, in personally directing her own life, to choose to have an abortion on religious or secular grounds or to reject one on religious or secular grounds.
In eliminating personal choice by legally banning abortions though, pro-life advocates have problems. If the source of the ban is religious beliefs, then a legal ban violates freedom of religion and creates governmental establishment of religion.
To avoid the charge, pro-life advocates in legal situations usually confine themselves publicly to secular reasons for banning abortion. They argue, for example, that human life begins at conception, not that God creates an immortal soul at conception.
Secular claims by themselves do not violate freedom of religion and must be weighed against secular pro-choice claims. There are pro-life advocates who sincerely base their opposition to legal abortion entirely on secular reasons.
But what if strong religious beliefs are the primary motivation for a legal ban for large numbers of pro-life advocates? Aren’t they corrupting democracy by violating freedom of religion and, in addition, by being deceptive in doing so?
That corruption becomes a springboard for further corruption. Convinced of their religious righteousness, they spread false information, push state legislatures to pass restrictions that make it practically difficult, if not impossible, for women to exercise their legal right to abortion, and join dedicated attempts to stack the courts with judges favorable to their cause.
The pro-choice position does not force abortion on anyone, but provides ample reasons for its legality:
• The sound reasoning in U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun’s majority opinion in Roe v. Wade;
• A woman’s right to control her own body;
• Ability to end pregnancy being necessary for women to possess equal rights in contemporary society; and
• The important distinction between potentiality and actuality that is ignored in the very general statement, “Human life begins at conception.”
Ron Yezzi, now emeritus professor of philosophy at Minnesota State University, taught courses in social and political philosophy. He lives in Mankato.
