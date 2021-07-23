First it was integration that was going to harm our white children and destroy public education.
The 1953 United States Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Topeka Kansas Board of Education ruled that “separate was not equal.” This ruling overturned the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decision stipulating state-mandated segregation laws did not violate the equal protection clause as long as schools for black children were of the same quality as schools for white children.
The Plessy decision ushered in almost 60 years of Jim Crow legislation, separate accommodations, and segregated schools for Black children that were grossly underfunded and far from equal. Segregated schools did not swiftly end with the 1953 decision. Rather, it ushered in intense, widespread white resistance.
Later, the fear was multiculturalism. Our white children and schools would be harmed if we stopped promoting assimilation, and rather recognized and valued the uniqueness, experiences, and contributions of different cultural groups in our society.
The fear of multiculturalism morphed into a fear of diversity and inclusion. Diversity recognizes and values the many ways that human beings are different based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ability, age, and other human attributes.
These differences result in a broad array of different lived experiences. People whose differences are perceived of by the majority group as “not mainstream” often feel like “outsiders” in the places where they live, learn, work and play.
Inclusion is about changing “status quo” thinking, policies and practices to be more representative of the diversity among us. Inclusion is not just about numerical representation. It aims to achieve true belonging and empowered participation.
While many people have embraced promoting diversity and inclusion in our schools, some see it as unnecessary, while others as dangerous and divisive.
The current incarnation of fear was on display at the most recent Mankato School Board meeting. This time the fear is equity. Equity is “the state, quality or ideal of being just, impartial and fair.”
Equity must be distinguished from equality. Equality is about “sameness” — everyone gets the “same” and is treated the “same.” Promoting equality sounds good. But, it only works if “everyone starts from the same place and needs the same things.”
We know that kids in our school district do not start from the same place. So, if this truth is acknowledged and accepted, then we should be able to agree that in order to promote success, our kids and their families will not be able to achieve their full potential by getting “the same things.”
From an equity perspective, this “not starting from the same place” is intricately connected to policies and practices from the past, perpetuated into the present, which created systems designed to advantage some and disadvantage others.
The systemic aspect of an equity lens seems to be particularly difficult for some people to accept, let alone even acknowledge as remotely possible for explaining disparities in outcomes between people from dominant (e.g., white, heterosexual, Christian, male) and non-dominant groups in our society.
This thinking was on display in the comments made about “equal opportunity.” Disparities in outcome in our educational system, and by extension our society at large, will be solved by ensuring “equal opportunity.” Equal means “same.” The “same” will never close the gaps that exist between white students and students of color. If “the same” was going to work, it would have worked by now.
The “merit” argument also surfaced as a reason for opposing equity. The belief is that one’s status and accomplishments in life are achieved through “merit,” — earned through one’s own efforts, hard work, perseverance and smarts. There is plenty of research that exposes the myth of meritocracy in the United States.
There are reasons that parents want their kids to go to ‘elite’ universities, even pay to cheat their way in, and it is not because of the quality of education. It is because of the social connections.
Not every kid has a mom or dad who has a friend who is an executive at an investment firm that can get their kid a paid internship. Those “opportunities” do not happen based purely on “merit,” nor are they “equal.”
They happen because “it is not what you know, but who you know.” Sure, you have to have some qualifications. But, “qualifications” alone are insufficient for getting your foot in the door.
Those opposed to adopting an equity lens focused exclusively on “race” and an unfounded fear about what will be taught to our children.
Ninety-six percent of teachers in Minnesota are white. The overwhelming majority of school personnel in the Mankato Public School district are white. Do we really believe that our teachers are going to be telling little white kids that they are the “oppressors” and little kids of color that they are the “oppressed”?
Despite the fearmongering, the Mankato School Board almost unanimously agreed to approve a new mission statement, vision statement, and set of “equity lens guiding questions” to be asked before making funding, policy, and other decisions.
Educate yourself by reading the actual words of the new mission, vision, and guiding questions and evaluate for yourself.
There is no roadmap for creating equity because we have never tried it before. Our school district is taking a positive step in the right direction. For this, our duly elected School Board should be commended.
Nancy M. Fitzsimons, Ph.D, MSW, LISW, is a professor of social work at Minnesota State University.
