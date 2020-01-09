I just could not take it anymore. I have been writing some version of this op-ed for over a year. I know I write it at my own peril. Yet, someone in this community needs to provide an alternative perspective to the purpose of public higher education.
College athletics provides an opportunity for some students who might not otherwise get to go to college, to get a college degree. Yet, if we invested differently, those same students would still have an opportunity to get a post-secondary education.
College athletics provides a readily affordable source of entertainment for sports enthusiasts. Sports enthusiasts benefit from the athletic venues that local colleges/universities provide without having to bear much of the financial burden associated with such venues. The revenue generated through sales and taxes is vital to the economy of the community. Yet, are the same interests willing to pay taxes to support public higher education?
Businesses have a captive and receptive audience to market their products and services through advertisement, naming rights, and donations. The Mankato Free Press, like most newspapers, devotes a section specifically to covering sports — with college athletics often taking center stage. All the academic endeavors on a college campus combined do not receive the amount of free publicity that athletics receive.
This brings me to the impetus for this op-ed.
First is the sports dome. In theory, I am not opposed to a sports bubble. I recognize that faculty in Human Performance and their students benefit from learning in a space that best accommodates their needs. How much the facility will be used for classes is yet to be seen.
In practice, what is very disconcerting is the bemoaning of the cost of public higher education, while people in positions of privilege and power keep making decisions that only compound the problem for this and future generations.
A May 6, 2019 article in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported that Minnesota ranks fifth worst in the nation for student loan debt, averaging $32,499.
I suppose $80 in student fees paid over four years does not seem like much to those with a vested interest in the outcome. Yet, each dollar adds to an already overwhelming burden-of-debt. Furthermore, that $80 dollars per student is more like $255 dollars ($177.17 in interest) if students use student loans to pay their student fees when you factor in compound interest.
What is troubling in the story is that it repeatedly told about students’ overwhelming support for raising their own fees to pay for the facility. While it is true that a majority supported the referendum, that majority represents only 13% of the entire student body.
In the fall of 2019, there were 14,227 students. Only 2,915 students cast a vote (20.5% of the student body), with 1,900 voting in support, 997 against, and 18 abstentions.
The second impetus pertains to St. Cloud State and Minnesota Crookston’s decision to drop their football programs because of budget short falls — a decision I applaud. The words of a Free Press sports columnist about this decision I find appalling: “But we haven’t seen the last of universities that are willing to sacrifice their football programs for budget and gender-equity stability.”
The third impetus just happened recently. One half page and one full page letter/advertisement, seemingly paid for by Greater Mankato Growth, appeared in the Mankato Free Press and in the Minneapolis Star Tribune touting the glories of Minnesota State University Mankato’s football program and successful season.
Beyond thanking supporters of the program, a worthy endeavor, I expect this was also part of what will be an ongoing campaign to ensure that our local university does not go the way of St. Cloud State and Crookston.
Furthermore, now that the funds were secured for the sports dome, the path must be paved to secure public dollars to build a new football stadium.
For those who operate under the notion that we should “sacrifice” the education and economic security of the many, to serve the interests of a subset of students or those with a vested interest in football or any other athletic program, an understanding of the objectives of higher education in Minnesota might be in order.
Minnesota Statute 135A.011 stipulates four objectives for investing in higher education in Minnesota, including “to ensure quality by providing a level of excellence that is competitive on a national and international level, through high quality teaching, scholarship, and learning in a broad range of arts and sciences, technical education, and professional fields” and “to maintain access by providing an opportunity for all Minnesotans, regardless of personal circumstances, to participate in higher education.”
We keep “nickeling and diming” students with a lot of bells and whistles that may look and feel great when students and parents are touring college campuses, but are contributing to the achievement gap, are burdening young adults with a lifetime of debt, and keeping adults of all ages from pursuing life-long learning.
We are sacrificing the many to benefit the chosen few. Perhaps there is hope. Two public universities in Minnesota took a good hard look at their budget distinguishing wants from needs. The interests of the many took precedent over advantaging the few.
Athletics may have a place on a college campus, but it should not overshadow the real purpose of public higher education. And, those privileged interests who want to benefit from it, should be willing to support it through a manner that contributes to an equitable opportunity for all.
Nancy M. Fitzsimons, PhD. MSW, LISW is a professor of social work at MSU and lives in North Mankato.
