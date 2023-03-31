There is nothing as peaceful as holding a tiny 6-week old baby (a sleeping one!), but comforting and reassuring new parents as they put their tiny babies into our hands can be really hard.
While we are grateful for the opportunities and trust in becoming a huge part of their family, we know that babies benefit tremendously when they have time to form responsive relationships with parents. It can be heartbreaking to know that some of these parents actually went back to work when their baby was only a few weeks old.
They patched together friends and family to care for their baby so they wouldn’t lose their jobs. We can do better than this, Minnesota, by providing paid family and medical leave to all Minnesotans.
The paid family and medical leave bill moving through the Minnesota Legislature would give new parents up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, allowing a single parent to spend three months with their new infant laying the foundation for healthy and responsive relationships with their child and not stress about making ends meet. For a couple, each parent could take 12 weeks, for a combined six months.
While we, as childcare providers, love caring for, comforting, and being responsive to our littlest Minnesotans, we know how important it is for infants to create a strong bond with their parents. We also know these strong bonds lead to better outcomes for children as they grow.
Paid family and medical leave will also make a big impact on the finances of new parents. Parents will not only receive a good portion of their income during that time, but will also not have to pay for childcare. Infant childcare is the most expensive. It costs an average of $1,320/month across Minnesota, so nearly $4,000 for three months and nearly $8,000 for six months.
Paid family and medical leave will also help with the childcare shortage, which is actually a shortage of childcare teachers, a result of the fact that we cannot afford to pay childcare teachers the wages they deserve.
It makes more financial sense for a childcare teacher to work at Target than in childcare. Childcare budgets come from what parents can afford to pay for childcare. If we want to pay teachers more, we have to raise rates for parents, which starts to price parents out of childcare.
This is why we need public funding in childcare — to bridge the gap between what parents can afford and what teachers deserve to earn. The Great Start for All Minnesota Children Act of 2023, which has been introduced in both the House and Senate this session, provides Great Start scholarships to ensure no family pays more than 7% of their income for childcare and retention payments for childcare providers to be used to increase compensation and benefits for teachers and staff.
A paid family and medical leave program available to all Minnesotans will also help us to hire and retain childcare teachers. Childcare teachers not only care for, educate, and love the next generation of humans, but many of them also have their own families to care for.
As one of the lowest paying professions in Minnesota, childcare teachers would benefit greatly from paid family and medical leave. When a teacher is forced to leave their position to care for themselves or a loved one, it greatly impacts their children and families.
It is critical to foster supportive, consistent, and loving relationships with the children we care for, which means we need to take care of our teachers. We would much rather be able to give our staff the time they need and have them return to work. This bill would allow us to do that.
Paid family and medical leave will be great for parents of young children and will help ease the childcare crisis in Minnesota by providing opportunities for families to care for their children through their earliest stages of life. Doing so takes the pressure off the childcare crisis, self correcting the shortage, and provides incredible benefits for the teachers who care for and educate children within our communities.
Candice Deal-Bartell is the director and founder of Cultivate Mankato Child Development and Resource Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.