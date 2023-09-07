Having your own company comes with having to make very important decisions that not only affect your business, but also your hardworking employees. I have had my company for over 30 years, and what my employees needed when we first started looks very different than what we all need now.
When it comes to offering health coverage, I want to make sure my employees have the best and most affordable benefits, which is why I’m lucky to have pharmacy benefit companies as invaluable partners that make this possible.
Unfortunately, some members of Congress have been pushing various pieces of legislation that aim to restrict pharmacy benefit companies, including by taking away some of the choices that employers like me have come to rely on when designing health plans that offer prescription drug benefits to our employees.
Pharmacy benefit companies make it possible for me, as an employer, to offer high-quality and affordable coverage because they provide us with the flexibility we need to be able to choose what kind of coverage works best for our needs.
What’s worse is that lawmakers are willing to risk the pharmacy benefits so many of us rely on by handing drug companies a handout — the very companies who are responsible for high drug prices — and nationalized health care advocates a win by allowing new government mandates into our health-care system.
As one expert from the renowned Wharton School of business put it, pharmacy benefit companies “get drug makers to compete on price and get pharmacies to reduce their fees,” and “compete with one another in terms of claim processing fees and a host of client services to get contracts with insurers and employers. They are, thus, pro-competitive.”
Pharmacy benefit companies act as the one real check against drug companies — who have cost American patients and consumers $40.07 billion in additional spending on pharmaceuticals due to their drug pricing schemes — applying downward pressure to lower costs.
From an employer’s perspective, this competition is critical when we are choosing what pharmacy benefit company works to fit the needs of our employees and our overall business operations. While we are not required to contract with them, a majority of employers choose to do so because of the flexibility and savings they secure. There are currently 73 full-service pharmacy benefit companies in the prescription drug supply chain, all of which provide varying services and payment models.
Every business is unique and what works best for my business might be entirely different than the company next door. We need choices and pharmacy benefit companies provide that for us. The last thing we need is the government making these choices for us.
During a recent congressional hearing, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, said that during his time as a McDonald’s franchisee with more than 1,000 employees over a period of two decades, he contracted with a pharmacy benefit company and “saved a significant amount of money on prescriptions.” Rep. Hern said he had “yet to come across an employer that’s expressed concerns to me about” pharmacy benefit companies. For my part, I can attest that pharmacy benefit companies have only benefited my business.
Our lawmakers in Washington know full well that employers are the backbone of the American economy, and they should listen to us when we say that pharmacy benefit companies help us provide quality and affordable prescription drug coverage to our employees and also provide immense savings for our employees and their families. In fact, they save plan sponsors and labor unions roughly $878 per enrollee per year on prescription drug costs.
Baselessly targeting these actors will do nothing but increase prescription drug costs, limit the kind of coverage we are able to offer our employees, and could even risk our ability to offer coverage altogether because of the increased costs — all while letting Big Pharma get away for their out-of-control pricing schemes and socialist lawmakers to take a direct hit to our economy.
As a business owner, I will continue to do what’s best for my employees and do whatever I can to ensure we can all thrive. I hope our lawmakers will do their part by working just as hard to put the priorities of Minnesota patients, families, and business owners first by protecting our pharmacy benefits, holding drug companies accountable and protecting our free market so we can flourish.
Scott Weilage is president of Wealth Centers of America, based in Mankato.
