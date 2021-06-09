I’m no fan of cancel culture but try to take each issue separately and not make a knee jerk political decision on it, which only seems to make my friends on the right and left mad.
I don’t mind our park being named after Gen. Henry Sibley for his war acts; we have so many things named after our many land-grabbing, imperialistic wars that I’m used to it. But I am in favor of changing the name because of his pre-uprising big business dirty dealing, involving Minnesota’s early elite, maneuvering the Indians into an impossible situation.
Even modern educated citizens can become putty in the hands of professional money managers, as we did with the mass sham selling of homes to people who couldn’t afford them, leading to the Great Recession from which we’re still buried in debt threatening the country.
President Thomas Jefferson advocated the policy of treaties and getting the Indians in debt with the traders as a part of the government’s “Civilization Program.’’ See the Monticello website. Charles Dickens in his “American Notes” was perplexed by the admiration Americans show for their economic predators in calling them “smart.”
Those who had a class from Dr. Roy W. Meyer, one of Minnesota State University’s most respected scholars and author of “History of the Santee Sioux,” know he was a stickler for facts. He writes of the failed treaty attempt in 1841, where the authority to administer an agreement would have been given in effect to the traders: “Sibley was to be placed in charge of the whole enterprise.” And how for our territorial governor: “The failure taught Ramsey something about the Indians. He undoubtedly learned a good deal also by talking to his friend Henry H. Sibley, who had traded with them for nearly fifteen years.”
Dr. Meyer describes a letter from Ramsey and Sibley, our first territorial and state governors, to the U.S. Commissioner of Indian Affairs after a second failed treaty attempt: “The Indians objected to a limited annuity on the grounds that its expiration would work a hardship on them. A better method, thought Ramsey and Sibley, was to give them a fixed sum for twenty years, then reduce it if their numbers had diminished, and continue the practice “until the bands should become extinct.”’
What we have here is Sibley and Ramsey in their own words, describing the design and effect of their proposal to the federal government for funds, the “extinction” of the Indians’ way of life. You may say it was only their way of life, but what do we hold most dear?
For the eventual treaty in 1851, Congress had prohibited the direct payment of money to traders, so they rolled a barrel up to the end of the signature table (without objection) to trick the Indians into signing what many of them thought was a third copy of the treaty. Meyer: “No schedule of the sums owed was attached to the document, but after the ceremony was over the traders got together and scaled down their claims (originally estimated at $431,753.78) to the round sum of $210,000.”
How would you like to sign your life away on a what the traffic will bear document? An agreement that doesn’t specify both parties “consideration” doesn’t even qualify as a legal contract.
William W. Folwell, Minnesota’s preeminent historian, wrote: “The testimony later taken is voluminous and contradictory, but one thing is certain. The ‘trader’s paper’ and the manner in which the Indians were induced to sign it did more than any other single action on the part of the white men present at the treaty to engender bitterness among the Indians afterward.”
One hundred and sixty nine years later, in today’s dollar terms, it’s still the biggest shell game in Minnesota history. The government — we the people (the real driving force behind it all, historians agree) — taking the land and putting the responsibility on those paragons of virtue, the traders.
The Redwood Agency trader who made the infamous statement “let the Indians eat grass” probably only regretted not being able to sell them the whiskey to wash it down with.
Then comes the inevitable civilian atrocities. That’s war, and why the masters of war should be held accountable. Of course we have sympathy for those who lost loved ones on both sides, but today’s whites have little right to complain, enjoying the fruit of the land as if it was a fair fight.
What about Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and how it kept the Soviets from probably taking a good part of Japan? Civilian blood for territory on a monstrously large cold blooded scale.
My namesake immigrant great grandparents were the first settlers on land within sight of the Wood Lake last battlefield, and my great-great-great grandfather was in the Fourth Minnesota at Fort Ridgely before the uprising.
If we’re going to have Sibley’s name on our premier park, let’s handle the truth about it. Our ancestors stole it, and Sibley in a well-known American role was our master thief, cultural extortionist, collection agent, enforcer, prosecutor, judge (he later recused himself), executioner, prison commandant, and eviction agent of the native people, largely women and children, who left in the area.
Mark Hustad is owner of Once Read Used Bookstore in Mankato. He is a non-combat Navy veteran.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.