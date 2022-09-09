This week marks the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS), and we could not be more excited to welcome back our students and families.
Over 8,300 pre K-12 grade students are registered and ready to make this school year the best year yet, and our public school teachers and staff are committed to doing everything we can to help make this happen.
Students, staff and families faced incredible challenges over the last two school years, navigating disruptions to schooling and many aspects of life. For the first time in two and half years, our schools have been able to fully prepare and plan for a return to more typical school.
Some of the innovations that were thrust on school systems over the past two years will hopefully be long-lasting. For example, all students benefit from more flexible and customized learning environments that meet unique learning needs.
With that said, the pandemic taught us that nothing can take the place of students and staff gathering together, in person, learning from each other and fully engaging in the social aspects of what it means to be a kid in school.
Celebrating accomplishments, deepening relationships with friends and teachers, and working through difficult situations are just a few of the experiences that make school a special place. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to return to school environments where all of these things can happen.
It’s clear that the pandemic’s impact on student learning was significant. As the year is now underway, be assured that teachers across the school system are implementing plans that place a high priority on making up for lost time.
We are confident that regular, in person instruction, delivered consistently by highly qualified MAPS teachers, will accelerate student learning and will be reflected in achievement data collected throughout the school year.
Two core values of the MAPS are “Committed to Excellence” and “Accountable for Results.” We will live up to these values by keeping expectations high and improving student learning data this year.
To help keep this focus, teachers will be reporting to families on individual student progress, and principals and district leaders will share school and system-wide updates with the MAPS School Board and greater school community throughout the academic year.
In addition to the return to regular, in person learning, this school year includes many other changes to MAPS, including the opening of the MAPS Center for Learning (preschool center), the relocation of the S.U.N. (Students with Unique Needs) program to the South Central Service Cooperative building, the centennial celebration of Lincoln Community Center, and continued conversations with the School Board and community about the timing and scope of a future bond referendum.
It’s going to be a fantastic year of learning and growth within MAPS, and your continued support in the public education of our communities’ future is greatly appreciated. Let’s have a great school year!
Paul Peterson is superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools.
