Recently, the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey (MSS) released data on the trends of physical and emotional well-being for Minnesota students. Within these data, we discovered that the numbers of students using vaping products has skyrocketed.
While this comes as no surprise for those working within the adolescent population, the numbers should be sounding alarm bells throughout education and health care.
In the history of collecting data on drug use trends in adolescents, there has never been such a dramatic increase than what we are seeing for vaping. The data, both locally and nationally (Monitoring the Future Study) indicate trends that show no sign of slowing down. The question quickly becomes, what are we prepared to do about it?
Local school districts and health-care providers are doing their best to react to the situation. Innovative and creative strategies are being created right here, within our own schools, to address the issue. However, in order to develop a plan to reverse these trends, we must fully understand how we got here.
In review of available research in combination with countless conversations with parents, teachers, administrators, health-care providers and policy makers, I’ve identified three factors that have led to this unprecedented increase in vaping. It’s important to note that there are many additional factors, but if we want to develop a plan to respond, targeting these key issues, are a great place to start.
First, the narrative that these products are safe. There is a strong belief among young people that there are minimal health consequences to vaping. The MSS found that 76% of 11th graders say that there is either no, slight, or moderate risk to vaping. This stems from the marketing of these products as a safer alternative than smoking cigarettes.
Most health-care professionals when examining all of the available evidence, would say vaping nicotine is safer than consuming traditional tobacco cigarettes. This unfortunately has somehow translated into vaping is safe.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that smoking cigarettes kills half of the people who consume them. To say that something is safer than smoking cigarettes isn’t really saying anything at all. Students need to know the facts about the potential health consequences of vaping.
The second reason we’ve seen such a dramatic increase in vaping is the accessibility to the product. Vaping tools and chemicals are available 24 hours a day at one of dozens gas stations, smoke shops, and even grocery stores in our communities. The MSS found that roughly three out of four adolescents who use the product are getting them from friends.
This should be the final piece of evidence that policy makers need to make the purchase age for nicotine products 21 years of age. Most high school students know someone who is 18, fewer know someone who is 21 and willing to purchase these products for them. While increasing the purchase age to 21 won’t completely stop vaping, it’s one strategy, that according to the data, will at least slow the trend.
The third, and likely most important reason for the increase is the culture of the product. Ask a young person in your life to give you one word to describe smoking a cigarette. It’s a question I’ve been asking in the schools I’ve visited, and with my own students at MSU.
Universally, the response I get is some combination of “gross, nasty, disgusting.” It is culturally and socially unacceptable to smoke among young people. Cigarette consumption in adolescents is at historic lows.
The reason is because we have changed the cultural view of cigarettes for young people. Ask that same young person to give you one word to describe vaping. In my experience asking that question, I get words like “cool, trendy, chill.”
A very different response than when asking about tobacco. The culture of vaping is one of positivity, popularity, and cultural acceptance. This culture has been created by the vaping industry itself.
Simply search for the advertising of these products. They are commonly images of young, healthy, and happy people all enjoying these products. We have allowed the very industry that stands to profit off the sales, to create the culture of using them. We spent decades fighting the tobacco industry for this very same practice.
We don’t have to look far to find a blueprint to reverse these trends. We need to take what we learned from preventing cigarette use and apply to vaping.
One of the most successful campaigns in the movement to quit smoking was changing the ways in which young people viewed cigarettes. This shift in culture is the primary reason cigarette consumption is at all-time lows for adolescents. You want to reverse the trends for vaping, you need to change the ways in which young people view the product.
This conversation needs to start early, it needs to be had often, and it needs to be supported with evidence-based prevention practices. Additionally, we need to educate both students and parents about the potential health consequences of vaping.
It’s OK to say that while it’s not as dangerous as smoking tobacco, vaping still presents several health consequences, particularly for young people. These in combination with policies that make obtaining the product (Tobacco 21) more difficult, are the start to a long battle with vaping. We did it once before with cigarettes, and I’m confident that if we work together, we can do the same with vaping.
Thad Shunkwiler is a licensed behavioral health professional who works as an assistant professor in the Department of Health Science at Minnesota State University. His research includes drug use trends and prevention science.
