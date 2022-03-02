What is the current status of the Republican Party?
As a starter, every time Republicans mention “socialism,” remember that it’s a lot like yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater: An attempt to create thought-stopping panic rather than reasoning.
Democracy in a technologically advanced society requires considerable government to meet democratic ideals and to solve technological problems.
But let’s go deeper: The outdated ideology, sacrificing principles for the sake of power, irresponsible attacks on truth, exploitation of resentments, and Donald Trump.
Ideology:
At its best, Republican ideology is based upon pre-20th century, traditional individualism:
We make choices, and these choices direct our actions; consequently, we are responsible for both our choices and our actions. And we welcome a social structure, with minimal government, that maximizes freedom to function this way.
What’s wrong here?
It’s a huge oversimplification: We now have an enormous amount of knowledge about factors that affect the individuals we become — related to natural abilities, favorable or unfavorable social conditions, good or bad luck, social change, and the allure of the vast variety of possible interests in contemporary society.
Sacrificing Principles:
To this outdated ideology, we need to add the Southern strategy by which the GOP betrayed its greatest hero, Abraham Lincoln. It started a continuing practice of sacrificing principle for the sake of power, without ever turning back.
To gain votes, the GOP welcomed the white, Christian supremacy ideology of the former States of the Confederacy: suppression of civil rights for African-Americans, rejection of federal jurisdiction over states on national issues and imposition of fundamentalist-type Christianity.
Based on its outdated ideology, the GOP always opposed Social Security and Medicare, on principle. Because the programs are so highly valued by most Americans though, they’ve turned to underhanded methods to attack them: underfunding, preventing sensible expansion and privatization schemes.
Republicans express noble words about the Constitution and the separation of powers. Then they proceed to undermine them.
Regarding Legislative Power, Republican controlled state legislatures pass laws that render impotent federal laws protecting civil rights.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate (like GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell) have become experts in manipulating the legislative process by abusing the filibuster rule and embracing inconsistency whenever it offers political advantage.
Regarding judicial power, Republicans have smeared respect for judicial authority by using underhanded methods to stack the courts with jurists committed to their right wing ideology.
Regarding executive power: Donald Trump, as one person, is the greatest threat to our democracy in U.S. history. Yet the vast majority of Republicans and nearly all GOP politicians cheer him on or remain silent.
Attacking Truth:
It’s sometimes said that a well-informed citizenry is the backbone of democracy.
But this claim only makes sense if you have responsible leaders to help them. You cannot expect all citizens to have the interest, time, and ability to become well-informed on their own.
Unfortunately, the GOP has become a hotbed of misinformation: the propaganda of Fox News; Trump’s relentless, extreme disregard for truth, social media — with its fake news, conspiracy theories, science doubters and attention-minded narcissists; attempts to ban teaching unpleasant truths about U.S. history in schools; Republican politicians denying or rejecting scientific knowledge if it establishes a need for government regulation.
Exploiting Resentments:
Social change, even when it’s necessary or desirable, disrupts the lives of groups of people. Government in a democracy frequently has the tasks of instituting, facilitating, enforcing, and/or compensating for those changes.
The result can be resentment when groups see their way of life threatened — particularly if they feel comfortable with the U.S. as a white, male-dominated, Christian nation with the same stable jobs and a familiar way of life that they want to keep.
Democrats support needed or desirable social change while taking steps to alleviate some sources of resentment, for example, by reducing income inequality.
Republicans feed on the resentments by promising a return to the past, even if it’s outdated or unrealistic.
Trump:
Trump is the grand culmination of a half century of increasingly ruthless leadership whereby the Republican Party is more interested in keeping power by corrupting democracy rather than practicing it.
For a narcissist like Trump, power, not truth, defines reality; and he brings out the worst in people.
If he or “Trump wannabes” aren’t stopped, we’ll slip from troubled democracy to autocracy.
Republican anti-Trumpers— like politicians Mitt Romney or Liz Cheney and columnists Bret Stephens or George Will — are admirable.
But they still retain an outdated ideology and don’t renounce the “power over principle” long march of the GOP.
Ron Yezzi, now emeritus professor of philosophy at Minnesota State University, taught courses in social and political philosophy. He lives in Mankato.
