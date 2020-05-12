May 12, I read yet another very long Tom Maertens My View commentary: "Evangelicals enable Trump and his evil doings."
It caught me off guard. I was expecting this months rant would blame Trump for coronavirus, even though it is being handled essentially under federalism principles, as it should be.
But this time his direct target was evangelicals for their support of Trump. His list of sources was interesting, especially the Southern Poverty Law Center. If you are interested, do some deep research on the evolution of the SPLC.
I do not question The Free Press prerogative to publish frequent dismal My View commentary pieces from Maertens and other local people reiterating why they want Trump to disappear. Nobody forces me to read them even though I find them incredible and ineffective. So lets look ahead.
As more Obama/Biden Administration inner agency communications are discovered and House Intelligence Committee under oath testimony forcibly disclosed, apparently with more to come, the almost four-year Democrat and legacy media information manipulation will, I think, unravel at an accelerated pace.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
