On Monday, May 8, The Free Press published a lengthy article, “State lawmakers look to transform how Minnesota kids are taught to read.” This MinnPost article was accompanied by a picture of happy, smiling children and teachers.
The suggestion was that the Read Act, sponsored by Rep. Heather Edelson, DFL-Edina, will lead to a glorious new era of reading instruction where all children will be reading above average, all reading problems will disappear, and unicorns will be prancing about on school playgrounds. Sadly, this bill represents unicorn-based thinking, not reading science.
The Read Act is a $100 million boondoggle, built on misinformation, “I-think-isms” and ignorance. Within five years, it will be shown to be ineffective, serving only to reify current reading achievement gaps.
In the meantime, millions of dollars that could have been spent on things we know impact learning, such class size, child poverty, legitimate teacher professional development and quality reading material, will have been wasted.
How do I know? We’ve seen this movie before. It was called the Reading First Initiative. It came out of No Child Left Behind in early 2001. This top-down, phonics-based reading program was a $5 billion phonics-based failure, just as the Read Act will be.
The Read Act is based on a mythical reading crisis. National Assessment of Educational Progress data put out by the U.S. Department of Education, shows that national reading test scores are largely at or in most cases, slightly above where they were in 1972.
Further, Minnesota has consistently scored above the national average. However, at a recent hearing, Rep. Edelson insisted the 50% of Minnesota students were reading below grade level. This is simply not true. It’s true that 50% of Minnesota students are reading below the mean. But in any normal population with a normal distribution of scores, 50% will be above the mean and 50% will be below. This is called normal.
What about Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) scores? If you noticed, test scores are never published. Instead, percentages of students scoring in four arbitrarily defined categories are presented: (a) does not meet standards, (b) partially meets standards, (c) meets standards, and (d) exceeds standards.
The MCAs are criterion-referenced tests, not norm-referenced. Meaning that a small group of people arbitrarily decided the test content for each grade level, the criteria, and the cut scores for each category. By this measure, reading achievement can easily go up and down simply by changing the test content, criteria or cut scores. This is why the Minnesota Department of Education website states that scores should not be used for yearly comparisons.
The Read Act is not based on solid reading science. Rep. Edelson has a powerful story to tell. Testimony includes moving stories from parents and former students. However, real science is not based on anecdotal evidence, personal experience, or “I-think-isms.” Real science is based on controlled experimental research conducted in actual learning environments and subjected to blind peer-review.
Yet, Rep. Edelson has determined schools are not teaching reading the correct way. Out of all the possible variables impacting students’ reading achievement, Rep. Edelson has determined the cause of the mythical reading crisis to be a lack of phonics instruction. She’s even come up with a solution: more phonics instruction.
She has determined that the accumulated research evidence, conducted over decades by thousands of researchers in the International Literacy Association and the National Council of Teachers of English is wrong.
The Read Act is based on ignorance. The real sad fact about the Read Act is that real literacy experts had very little input. A radio journalist (Emily Hanford) was called in to testify. Could you imagine any other field where a radio journalist would be given more credence than experts in the field?
It’s clear that Rep. Edelson and those supporting the Read Act use terms of which they have no understanding such as balanced literacy, cueing systems, evidence-based instruction, research, reading science, the National Reading Panel Report and teacher professional development.
If you’re going to spend $100 million of the taxpayers’ money, let’s make decisions based on real science, accurate information, and testimony from literacy experts, not “I-think-isms,” radio journalists, anecdotal evidence and unicorn-based thinking.
In five years, when all the money and opportunities have been wasted, I’ll be writing another editorial. This one will be titled, “I Told You So!”
Andrew P. Johnson, Ph.D., is a professor of literacy and distinguished faculty scholar at Minnesota State University.
