We are living though a time of three crises. Obviously, the coronavirus has caused a health crisis and an economic crisis, but we also face a severe political crisis. Our system of constitutional self-government is under threat. It’s possible these crises will leave us with an authoritarian government, democratic in name only.
Our constitutional republic was already under pressure before the coronavirus and prior to President Donald Trump. Party extremism, inability to compromise, changes in media and reading habits, historical ignorance and feelings of powerlessness have all laid the groundwork.
Presidents of both parties expanded executive power, aided by congressional delegation. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld unlimited, unregulated money in elections and allowed states to erect obstacles to voting.
Under Republican control, state laws and executive actions require photo and other kinds of identification, purge voters’ registrations, close polling places and make early and absentee voting more challenging. Russia interfered in the 2016 election and is doing so again.
For the last three years President Trump has used the playbook of demagogues and tyrants. He’s attacked the free press, derided intelligence agencies, scientific experts and an independent judiciary. He openly admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dictators. He lies constantly, spreading disinformation.
After Congress specifically refused appropriations for his border wall he declared a phony emergency to spend money appropriated for the military. He evades the Senate confirmation process by staffing his administration with “acting” secretaries and aides.
After his acquittal in the impeachment trial the president was clearly emboldened. When he should have been preparing for the pandemic, he was busy obstructing Congress and getting even with political enemies.
While our political crisis pre-dated the virus, the health and economic crises are making it much worse. A vast expansion in government control and spending results from the need to fight the virus and respond to the economic catastrophe. Trump is using this emergency to further centralize his power.
When the president signed a $2 trillion dollar stimulus bill negotiated by his treasury secretary with Congress, he issued a signing statement declaring he would not allow the law’s independent oversight of how he would distribute the money.
Congress is unable to even meet due to the virus. Congress’ appropriation power, oversight authority, advice and consent to appointments and impeachment have all been rendered ineffective. Unless Republicans stop defending, excusing and allowing Trump to do anything he wants, the Constitution’s checks and balances are meaningless, precisely when they are most needed.
The only check remaining is the ballot. Thus the virus struck during one of the most important elections in U.S. history. Now comes the greatest threat; the undermining of our voting rights. Will we be required to choose between our health and our right to vote?
Campaigning as we’ve known it is suspended. Elections are postponed. Conventions may be cancelled. Because we will probably not be safe from the virus by November, it is urgent that we prepare for that election if all Americans are to have their say.
Mail-in balloting and expanded early voting are the obvious answers. According to the Brennan Center, nearly 80% of Americans including 57% of Republican citizens believe states should allow mail-in ballots without requiring an excuse. Two-thirds of Americans also favor allowing voting to take place over a period of up two weeks.
Mail-in voting is nothing new. Five states, including Republican Utah, have been using mail-in voting for years. According to MPR News 130,000 Minnesotans living in sparsely populated precincts already vote by mail. A recent political science study at Stanford University found no advantage to either party from mail-in voting. Yet President Trump, Republican leaders nationally and in Minnesota are ready to block easier and safer voting. The disaster of the recent Wisconsin primary election showed that long-standing Republican plans to make voting difficult will continue in the coronavirus era.
The Minnesota Legislature needs to enact Secretary of State Steve Simon’s proposals to make mail-in voting possible for all Minnesotans. Congress, if it ever comes back, needs to pass Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act. This will ensure voters in all states have 20 days of early voting, make mail-in voting easier and provide money to help states make these changes.
Without a free, fair and safe election, 2020 will be remembered not only for the health emergency and economic catastrophe but also for the breakdown of American constitutional self-government. Citizens should not have to choose between their health and their vote.
Joseph Kunkel is emeritus professor of political science at Minnesota State University. He taught U.S. government and related courses for 37 years. He is a local DFL activist and lives in North Mankato.
