Trump is preparing for another coup, this time with an extremist majority on the Supreme Court that is likely to help him.
The game plan is to win state legislatures in 2022 and then change the laws to transfer vote counting to Republican state legislatures which would give them control over naming electors; they in turn will “elect” Trump in 2024 no matter who wins the popular vote.
North Carolina has filed Moore v. Harper which would give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over federal elections. Those legislatures could be empowered to submit electoral votes without respect to the popular vote, something that swing states rejected in 2020, the so-called “alternate” slates of fake electors.
The issue with Moore v. Harper involves the “independent state legislature” (ISL) doctrine, which theorizes that state legislatures alone are empowered by the Constitution to regulate federal elections without oversight from state courts. Republicans control both legislative chambers in 30 states and have been at the forefront of pushing the fringe theory.
The U.S. Constitution’s election clause says that the “Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.”
It does not preclude state judiciaries from reviewing such decisions in light of their state constitution(s).
The concept of Judicial Review is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution; the court itself established this doctrine and gave itself authority to strike down state laws it judged to be in violation of the Constitution in the case of Marbury v. Madison (1803). Moreover, it wasn’t until after the 14th Amendment was passed in 1869 that the court began deciding that many of the rights in the Bill of Rights applied to the states and not just to the federal government.
Four members of the Supreme Court have said they will consider this fundamental change in the way federal elections are conducted, “giving state legislatures sole authority to set the rules for contests even if their actions violated state constitutions and resulted in extreme partisan gerrymandering for congressional seats,” according to a report in the Washington Post.
Such extremism is what characterizes the new Republican-appointed majority on the court. Besides overturning the 50-year old Roe v. Wade, they have gutted the EPA, protected the police from lawsuits for failing to provide Miranda warnings, prohibited filming the police from closer than eight feet, and overturned a 109 year old New York law by declaring that citizens were entitled to carry weapons in public without a concealed carry permit.
The newest Republican appointees knew what their mission was when they were appointed; if they are willing to invent the concept of “deeply imbedded” as a criterion for rejecting Roe, they will come up with other stories to achieve their goals. And don’t be surprised if they try to outlaw birth control.
As conservative columnist Max Boot pointed out in the Washington Post, the Supreme Court did not recognize an individual right to bear arms until 2008 — 217 years after the Second Amendment was enacted expressly to protect a “well-regulated” state militia. Conservative justices essentially invented an individual right to carry guns that is nowhere to be found in the Constitution.
To win state legislatures in 2022, they will apply their usual election strategy; as the New York Times wrote, “racially-coded attacks is how Republicans have been winning elections for decades.”
That means voter suppression, white nationalism, gerrymandering, religious dog whistles, anti-immigration hysteria and their dishonest campaign against Critical Race Theory.
It’s no mystery what kind of policies Republicans will institute: the Texas Republican party has declared Joe Biden an illegitimate president. They can use such absurd pronouncements to justify many of their democracy-destroying policies, such as vigilante enforcement of abortion laws.
A critical element of the GOP’s plan to steal the election is to transfer election certification responsibilities from government officials like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who inconveniently refused to “find” the votes needed to flip the last election, to Republican-controlled legislatures.
Arizona and Georgia Republicans are already setting the stage for 2024 electoral fraud, introducing bills that would allow legislatures to override the popular vote and choose the electors.
“Rusty” Bowers, the Republican speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, testified before the Jan. 6 committee that the Trump mafia tried to persuade him to do exactly that: Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Rep. Andy Biggs and Trump himself all tried to persuade him to decertify the genuine slate of electors and have the legislature submit a fake slate of electors to overthrow the election. He refused.
Tom Maertens held various positions in the White House, the U.S. Senate, the state department, and several embassies. He lives in Mankato.
