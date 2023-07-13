Where is the outrage?
I am convinced very few Americans have any idea what “classified documents” means.
Upon graduation from Naval Officer Candidate School in December 1966, I received orders to what was to be my assignment for the next three years — the Naval Security Group Activity on Okinawa, approximately 1,000 miles south of Tokyo.
On Feb. 6, 1967, I was on a military-chartered flight from San Francisco to Okinawa, with a planned stop in Hawaii. When the plane landed in Honolulu it was boarded by two Air Force officers who scanned the passengers until they spotted me. After verifying my identity they handed me a packet of documents that they said were Classified, and told me I was the only officer on the plane with a Top Secret security clearance. I was to keep the packet in my possession at all times — even in the lavatory.
I would be met at Kadena Air Force Base by two Air Force officers who would identify themselves to me and sign a receipt for the packet. Thus was I introduced to the world of classified information.
The Naval Security Group was at that time part of the military’s cryptologic services, the motto of which was “They served in silence.” The Naval Security Group, along with the Air Force Security Group and the Army Security Agency, were at that time engaged in intelligence-gathering, a function absorbed decades later by the National Security Agency’s cryptologic service.
The function of the Naval Security Group on Okinawa was to gather intelligence by intercepting radio traffic through the use of a huge high frequency direction-finding antenna field. Data gathered would be translated by linguists, then decoded and sent to NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland.
The Naval Security Group on Okinawa had a complement of approximately 25 officers and 500 enlisted men. All officers and all enlisted men engaged in operations — as opposed to administration — were required to hold Top Secret security clearances, granted only after extensive background investigations conducted by the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) or the FBI.
The gravity of any breach of security could not be stressed enough. I was told, for example, that the Soviet Union kept a dossier on every officer and senior enlisted man in the command — and would use any indiscretion to extract information through blackmail.
One such incident occurred in the summer of 1969. An ONI agent approached me in my capacity as the command’s legal officer and special security officer. He informed me that one of our command’s career officers had, several years earlier, apparently been involved in a “one night stand” while attending six-week school away from his wife and children. This, of course, made him susceptible to blackmail.
Though he was senior in rank to me, I asked him to come to my office. I explained the situation and gave him this advice: Go home and make a full disclosure. Your spouse will not be happy, but it’s best that she learns all this from you. He did, they worked through it, and were still happily married when I left active duty several months later.
Another example of the seriousness of dealing with classified documents was the requirement that an officer carrying such documents from one location to another — for example, from operations to processing — had to be armed. On every such occasion I strapped on a .45 handgun.
On Jan. 20, 2021 Donald Trump — who would never have been granted a security clearance had he not been elected president — lost all right to access to classified documents. Yet on that day he secretly removed from his White House offices several boxes of such documents and hid them in his Florida mansion.
Those documents were and are the property of the National Archives and Records Administration, which asked that they be turned over. Trump returned some, but kept dozens of the most highly classified documents — documents the disclosure of which could cause irreversible damage to the security of this country that I and millions of others (but not Trump) served proudly.
When Trump continued to keep those documents, move them from place to place within his mansion and — according to credible evidence — showed them to third parties, the FBI obtained a search warrant and raided the mansion on Aug. 8, 2022, recovering what Trump had hidden.
Trump’s lack of respect for classified information should be repulsive to every American. Countless Americans have died protecting our nation’s secrets, and yet a once-proud political party continues to live in denial and continues to support this dangerous charlatan.
And Trump? True to form, he makes personal threats against the special prosecutor and his family — absolute gangster conduct.
Where is the outrage?
Howard F. Haugh served an additional 17 years as a naval reservist and retired as a lieutenant commander, Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He practiced law in Mankato for over 50 years and lives in Mankato.
