Assessing today’s Republican Party evokes both pity and depression.
Pity, because so many basically well-intentioned, good persons are caught up in outdated perspectives, combined with susceptibility to irresponsible and/or wickedly weird political leadership. Depression, because they may have the power to destroy our democracy, thereby pushing us into irreversible, dangerous decline.
I grant there are worthwhile conservative values; but they pose problems. We need to recognize the sad and dangerous state of today’s Republican Party.
The moderates are gone or irrelevant. Citizens need to vote; and they need to vote Democratic at every level — national, state, local.
Outdated perspectives
Traditional conservative values — individualism, personal responsibility, freedom, the free market, limited government — have a place. But not as they are in today’s Republican Party, where they emerge mainly as a demand for a white, Christian, male-dominated, oligarchical comfort zone.
Personal responsibility: Yes. But it can’t be self-servingly self-defined and negligent about social responsibility.
Freedom: Yes. But it can’t be just non-interference, while ignoring opportunity — the level playing field.
The free market: Yes. But only with fair and needed regulation.
Limited government: Yes. But one that fosters and preserves democracy, while dealing with needs and dangers of an advanced technological society.
Individualism: Yes. But only with attention to natural and social conditions that play a major role in developing that individualism.
Wicked political leadership
White supremacy, conspiracy theories (QAnon, election fraud, antisemitism), science-deniers, hysteric voter suppression and insurrections (Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, other militias) have become mainstream positions in today’s GOP and threaten our democracy.
Then there’s Donald Trump. Fostering falsehoods for his own personal power and advantage are as normal to him as eating meals.
In a democracy, he is political poison. He preys upon people’s resentments in ways that get their adulation. Tens of millions of MAGA Republicans embrace him as a truth-talking hero. Even without Trump, you still will have Trump wannabes (like DeSantis and Cruz).
Abortion
Many millions of other Republicans become accomplices — acknowledging Trump’s perfidy but relishing his political success — like anti-abortion extremists euphoric over his stacking the Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade.
A simple fact: Roe v. Wade is the moderate, compromise position on abortion. The ruling did not force childbirth or abortion on anyone; instead, it upheld a woman’s right to make her own choice. The right to control her own body is necessary in establishing equal rights for women.
That’s why it’s so important for voters to seek laws establishing the Roe v. Wade position.
Inflation, the free market
Inflation’s a basic issue in the fall election. Republicans accuse President Joe Biden and the Democrats of causing it.
So, what is the overwhelming cause of inflation in the United States? Answer: The Republicans’ beloved free market.
In a free market, the price of anything presumably is set by supply and demand. It’s not a charity. Committed to making as much money as possible, sellers raise prices (inflation) when demand is high and supply is low, but have to lower prices when demand is low and supply high.
The real world free market is the collective activity of huge numbers of individuals, businesses and other entities.
Let’s be more specific:
With the pandemic, a huge drop in the supply chain occurred — causing less supply and much higher prices (inflation). Supply chain problems still continue.
Post pandemic, many people had money saved and were ready to spend — thereby increasing demand and, thus, higher prices (inflation). Many others have enough money to maintain demand while paying the higher prices (inflation).
Businesses, large and small, want to recoup pandemic losses by raising prices (inflation), counting on increased demand to provide willing buyers. For example, some apartment owners can raise rents by 20-50% (inflation) and still find renters with the money and willingness to pay.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to nations boycotting Russian supplied oil and gas, thereby bringing on a lower supply and, accordingly, higher prices (inflation).
In recent news, OPEC is lowering oil production — that is, lowering supply which will lead to increased prices (inflation) on gasoline.
Role of the Federal Reserve: Bringing runaway free market inflation under control.
But Republicans would rather wholly blame the president and Democrats for spending money to overcome climate change and establish more opportunities for the greater majority of Americans.
Conclusion
In today’s world, demand for a white, Christian, male-dominated, oligarchical society is not “the shining city on a hill” that the United States is supposed to be.
We need a much better, second major party.
Ron Yezzi, now emeritus professor of philosophy at Minnesota State University, taught courses in social and political philosophy. He lives in Mankato.
