A letter published Jan. 15 stated it is pretty well settled that a dispute over states' rights was the cause of the Civil War. By itself that statement is misleading and evasive.
Over at least the last 50 years, Black and white professional historians, members of the American Historical Association, the Organization of American Historians, and the Southern Historical Association, have established with overwhelming evidence that slavery was the cause of the Civil War.
The most glaring states' right the Confederate forces were fighting for was the right to own enslaved human beings, to exploit their labor, and even to kill them if they resisted.
After Reconstruction was overthrown, the states' rights assertion became a critical part of the myth of the Lost Cause, which was concocted by white Southerners to justify their reestablished dominance over Blacks and the end of federal control over the defeated South.
That myth claimed that white Southerners knew what was best for the formerly enslaved Blacks. Southern plantations were pictured romantically as pastoral estates on which everyone was in their proper place. Genteel and honorable Southern culture was deemed superior to the materialistic, urban industrial culture of the North.
That myth was so powerful it was accepted by many white Northerners, war weary and no strangers to white racism themselves. Thus the nation was reunited and the national economy reintegrated at the expense of the rights and even the lives of Black Southerners.
Today some Republicans are using the "Big Lie" to transform the Jan. 6 insurrectionists into patriots as the Southern Democrats once used the Lost Cause to transform the Confederate traitors into heroes. Both suppressed Black votes.
Don Strasser
Mankato
