Recently there has been a call to change the name of Sibley Park.
For those who don’t know, Sibley Park is named after a former governor and general, Henry Hastings Sibley. Seems like a good person to name a park after, right?
No. And especially not here in Mankato.
Sibley, when acting as a congressman between 1848-1853, signed and subsequently broke the Traverse des Sioux Treaty (1851). This treaty is still active. If we are going to honor the treaty, we should not also honor this oath-breaker.
Not only that, but he was actively involved in the kangaroo courts against the Dakota and the hanging of the 38+2 here in Mankato, following the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
We have a memorial to the 38+2 — a memorial to reconciliation — not even five minutes away from the park named after one of their murderers. How is that reconciliation? Where is the justice there?
The city of Mankato has made steps to reconcile and find justice for our Indigenous cousins, but we still have a long way to go. Reconciliation Park and recognizing Indigenous People’s Day is not enough.
Changing the name won’t be enough either, but it is a step that needs to be made.
Maggie Dimock
North Mankato
