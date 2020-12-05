There are those times when we may wish to escape history but we cannot erase it.
We cannot escape the fact the United States government had a systemic plan to remove the Native Americans from their homeland to scattered reservation remnants so they could offer vast, free land to the swarms of pioneer settlers.
We cannot escape the fact the Dakota uprising of 1862 happened right here in the Minnesota River Valley when the annuity owed the Dakota people was withheld at a time of starvation. We cannot escape the fact violence erupted with the loss of both Native American and pioneer lives.
How do we name heartbreak? We cannot escape the fact that in the end 38 Native Americans were hung in Mankato in the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
We cannot escape the fact Henry Sibley oversaw the military tribunal that sentenced more than 300 Dakota warriors to death as Elizabeth Sandell pointed out so well in a previous letter to the editor.
We cannot escape the fact that President Abraham Lincoln pardoned all but the 38. We cannot change history, but we can take the opportunities when they present themselves to strengthen the ties of love and reconciliation that three of our community leaders, Bud Lawrence, Dakota Spiritual Elder Amos Owen and Jim Buckley worked so tirelessly to initiate.
As we gain new perspectives and learn new ways to live differently, we are invited to step into the future to live our lives with hope, love and compassion respecting one another in the beauty of our diversity.
Changing the name of Sibley Park in honor of our Native American sisters and brothers can be one way to witness our shared truth, stand in faith and walk in hope together through future generations.
Janet Prehn
Madison Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.