It seems every time someone is offended by something there is a demand to tear it down or change it.
The following letter is in my book, "Minnesota in the Civil and Indian Wars, 1861-1865, Vol. 2." Gov. Alexander Ramsey wrote to President Abraham Lincoln, demanding that all 303 Indians be hanged. It reads:
"St. Paul, Minn. Nov. 10, 1862. His Excellency Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States:
I hope the execution of every Sioux Indian condemned by the military court will be at once ordered. It would be wrong upon principle and policy to refuse this. Private revenge would on all this border take the place of official judgment on these Indians. Alex. Ramsey."
The decision-making for the conduct of the Indian War began with Gov. Ramsey on Aug. 18, 1862, at which time he placed Colonel Henry Sibley in charge of conducting military operations.
In September, U.S. Secretary of War Edwin Stanton sent General John Pope to oversee these military operations. Pope concurred with a mass hanging. President Lincoln overturned the sentences of all but 38 who were subsequently hanged on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato.
The governor and president were the decision makers concerning the execution of the Indians. Colonel Sibley was only following orders.
If the Sibley Park name changers are truly fervent in their cause, they should demand that the name of Ramsey and Lincoln be erased, beginning with Ramsey and Lincoln Streets and Lincoln Park in Mankato.
History teaches us where we have been, right or wrong, how far we have come and how much further we need to go. That was then, this is now. You can try to erase history, but you will never change it.
Marlin Peterson
Kasota
