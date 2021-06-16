I attended the presentation titled "Raising our Standards" June 9 in Mankato, and would like to share a few of my thoughts.
My first thought is this: I was so happy to see how few people attended in support of this effort.
My second thought is that the level of fear in the room was palpable. When I say fear, I’m speaking not of that immediate shocking fear you get when you believe you’re in imminent danger. Rather, this fear is a slow-burning one, rooted in fear of change and uncertainty. Some may refer to this fear as white fragility. I prefer to think of it as fear of accountability.
American capitalism has done many extraordinary things. Some extraordinarily good, some extraordinarily bad. For some, acknowledging the myth of a manifest destiny worldview is simply too much to bear. For some, acknowledging an America that can settle the Great Plains and Wild West while simultaneously engaging in forced imprisonment and re-education of indigenous youth is simply too much to bear.
For some, acknowledging that this country can celebrate the achievements of the Tuskegee Airmen while unethically experimenting on them is simply too much to bear. This type of cowardice is dangerous, and it allows reckless propagandists to play on your fear.
I would encourage all patriotic and caring Americans to explore our nation’s full history. An honest look at one’s self and the history of one’s nation is not only patriotic but a noble and courageous act.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.