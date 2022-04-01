In his recent letter, Jack Lindsay said the existence of NATO is not just unwise, it actually hurts the American people. I could not disagree more with this.
Lindsay should keep in mind that history is not just one incident or decision.
In 1920, Russia invaded Poland and got close to Warsaw. The Poles won the war and Russia left Poland. Then on Nov. 30, 1939, about a half a million Russian soldiers invaded Finland in what was called The Winter War.
Again in 1939, Russia made a secret pact with Hitler/Germany to divide up Poland. Russia again attacked Poland, as did Germany. The brave Poles had no chance against these two huge armies. The Russians took many thousands of Poles as prisoners. In 1940, the Russians took Polish officers and leaders to Katyn Woods. They killed all 22,000 men.
In 2008, Russia invaded Georgia, a country that like Ukraine, had been a former part of the Soviet Union. Then in 2014-2015, Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula that had been a part of Ukraine.
Now, the Russians have invaded most of Ukraine.
You can clearly see a historical pattern to Russian land grabs. That is why NATO is so important to prevent Vladimir Putin’s (Russian) future land grabs. With NATO, if one NATO member is attacked, then all other members help defend that country. A bully like Putin only understands strength, and NATO is strength.
NATO is more important than ever with a war criminal like Putin on the loose.
It is too bad that Ukraine was not a part of NATO; as Putin would not have invaded them if they were.
The Ukrainian refugees will need our help and support. Let's please help them.
Rodney L. Shunk
St. Clair
