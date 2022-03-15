I have no problem believing Russian President Vladimir Putin will burn Ukraine to the ground.
He is in the same state of mind as the father in Florida who brought a handgun to a supervised visitation with his three daughters. No one left the room alive.
It is the same state of mind as the loser of the last U.S. presidential election who sent his followers to storm the capital to prevent the election results from becoming final.
It is why every rural county sheriff deputy wears a bullet proof vest on domestic calls. It is every barnyard bantam rooster I have ever met. It is white tail deer during rut locking their horns together until death rather than surrendering.
I have taken to calling it testosterone overload. Putin is so shocked and hurt and under the adverse affects of male hormones that the rejection of his advances by the people of Ukraine have made him ready to burn the country to the ground and die in the flames.
There is no half-way point that can be negotiated to satisfy Putin’s madness. My hope is someone will physically arrest him in time to prevent the maximum damage he is capable of.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
