I was alarmed at The Free Press article titled "City won’t block affordable housing."
The point of the Tourtellotte Park neighbors was not about affordable housing. We are requesting the same density and limits to rental housing that applies to other R2 neighborhoods across the city. The time to request this is now.
This neighborhood has much affordable housing right now. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for over 30 years. Over 10 of those years were on a block with at least two Section 8 houses. How do I know this? They were my neighbors — we talked. I knew their kids.
We object to eight acres of green space located in a quiet neighborhood being turned into high density housing with much or all of it rental. This will dramatically change the character of a historic, quiet neighborhood in terms of noise, lights, traffic, pavement and decreases in songbirds, pollinators and wildlife.
We understand that the School Sisters of Notre Dame must divest and we sympathize with them. We share their loss; it impacts us, too.
We know they own this land and can do what they want with it within zoning restrictions. This is why we are requesting the same zoning for this land that benefits other neighborhoods. It is simply a misunderstanding to say the neighborhood is against affordable housing.
People here are mourning the potential loss of a treasured and peaceful green space we have come to know and love and the accompanying change to the character of the neighborhood we call home.
Anne Ganey
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.