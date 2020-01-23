I read your Jan. 16 front-page article, "It's only natural: Lawn rules debated."
I was alarmed to see that people who feel the need to use chemicals to keep their yards weed free have the right to tell the pollinator-friendly people what is acceptable — but the system does not allow any voice for people to make their neighbors refrain from the use of chemicals near their yards.
As a person who is very interested in the Lawns to Legumes project, I hope this will be addressed.
Greg Witty
St. Peter
