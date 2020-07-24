Neo-Nazi graffiti first appeared on New Ulm's art wall July 10. The people who painted them out expressed their outrage: "This is not who we are!" Certainly, that is the hope.
New Ulm is famous for its pro-German sentiments during both world wars. During World War II, a German prisoner of war camp was established up river — not far from where Fred Schaefer many years later would go from tree to tree collecting maple sap.
The prisoners were allowed to mingle with the locals in activities such as working on farms. No doubt both parties found satisfaction in the arrangement.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has documented the fact that hate groups such as the neo-Nazis have grown in numbers and in virulence since the election of Donald Trump.
Can you see the neo-Nazis and my gravel shooters pooling their talents? Probably not. However, I can see their linking with less notorious but no less anarchistic groups.
Walter O. Jones
Lake Crystal
