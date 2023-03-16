By Andy Wilke and Laura Bordelon
With many bills moving forward at the Legislature this session, it’s become a real challenge to sort out. We’re only a few weeks into the legislative session, and a bill is already speeding to the finish line that should concern employers, employees, and all Minnesota taxpayers.
This proposal creates a large new state agency, limits the ability of employers to offer tailored benefits to their employees and will raise payroll taxes by $1 billion annually. If passed, it will be the nation’s most generous and expensive state-run leave program, certainly the biggest workplace mandate in state history, and it could become a reality before most Minnesota employers or employees even know it’s being debated.
Here’s the background: Both the House and Senate are debating this legislative proposal (SF2/HF2), which would impose a new, mandatory 24-week paid leave program on all Minnesota employers (including cities, counties, schools, hospitals, child care centers, nursing facilities, etc.) and working Minnesotans.
FACT: Under this proposal, every employer will be required to provide state-dictated paid leave benefits. This is a one-size-fits-all mandate that will serve as the minimum that employers must offer. If they meet that standard, they are allowed to opt out and pay a fee. There are no exemptions or exceptions to the mandate — every employer, regardless of size and benefits already offered, is affected.
As a result, many employers will need to consider the cost of this new program as they design benefit packages in the future, which may result in a reduction of other benefits.
FACT: 24 weeks of leave — almost half a work year — may leave employers scrambling to cover positions and costs. Not every employee will take off the entire time offered, but experience shows that more time will be taken, further straining an already tight labor market and threatening workplace productivity.
For a small business, losing one or two employees for extended time off could be catastrophic. Our state is among the tightest labor markets in the country. Greater Mankato has the fourth highest workforce participation rate and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation — where will any business find replacement workers?
FACT: Payroll tax increases starting at 0.7% will fund the program. Small businesses and cities throughout Minnesota are fighting to keep their doors open and customers served. Our economy is uncertain, and they face record inflation and supply scarcity, in addition to the historic worker shortage.
A 0.7% payroll tax increase is no small cost to Minnesotans. It’s a $1 billion annual tax increase on employers, despite the state having a record near-$18 billion surplus. The indirect costs of staffing, operations, and compliance turn this into a double tax quick.
FACT: 90%+ of GMG member businesses currently offer paid leave benefits to their employees. According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), there are currently four job openings for every job seeker. Employers have never had to work harder to attract people.
Employers in Mankato know that their employees are their most important asset. As such, they are meeting the moment, raising wages and adding benefits tailored to their industry and workplace.
In addition to offering paid time off and parental leave, many GMG member businesses have allowed for more flexible work schedules and expanded their offerings for tuition assistance, child care, or housing in the last three years — because these tailored benefits have greater value to their employees.
It’s these customized benefit strategies that are at risk by this legislative proposal.
This bill inserts the state between employees and their employer. It is speeding through the Legislature without adequate consideration of how it will operate, a full analysis of the true cost it will place on employers, or how the design of this benefit will impact the unique needs of employers and employees.
What we do know is that every employer will be impacted, not just businesses — cities and counties will likely need to consider raising property tax levies to pay for this unfunded mandate. For schools, in order to pay for this program, they will need to consider impacts on classrooms, activities and teachers.
Every Minnesotan needs to know how they will be impacted — and tell their legislators to work with all stakeholders and use a measured approach to develop a workable plan before it’s too late.
Andy Wilke is director of Business Development and Public Affairs for Greater Mankato Growth. Laura Bordelon is senior vice president, advocacy for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.