As a millennial in America, I am no stranger to economic strife. I graduated high school amid America’s Great Recession.
During this time, I saw my family struggle as my dad was laid off from his manufacturing job of 20 years, our cars were repossessed, and my parents foreclosed on their home.
I worked full-time to pay for college on my own, and after one leave of absence and an extra Fifth year of study to help manage tuition payments, I finally graduated.
In a true coming-of-age story, I learned more living through these experiences than from what an undergraduate education could afford me. I gleaned some very poignant life lessons, like, even if you’re from a “nice middle-class family” and “do everything right” you may still be denied access to the long foretold “American dream.”
I learned that my and my family’s struggles were not indicative of personal failure but of a larger system failure. I learned our economic safety nets are cast to catch only an elite few.
Now, on the cusp of graduating a master’s degree program during a global pandemic, I continue to learn new lessons. Most eminent of these is that I will not waste what privilege I do have on chasing an inaccessible and artificial dream.
I’m learning that the further away we veer from “normal,” we confront an opportunity to create a new normal. As we now find ourselves again on the horizon of mass change, we can clearly see our socioeconomic disparities and opportunity gaps in their full form.
Now from this heightened vantage point, we must ask ourselves, “Do we really want to go back there?”
Holly Schmitt
Morton
