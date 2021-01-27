Michael Kaufman contradicted himself in his Your View published Saturday.
He claimed that he wants “just facts not opinions” in his news but then listed Newsmax and KEYC as his choices for news.
The respected Media Bias Fact Check website reports: “Overall, we rate Newsmax Right Biased and Questionable based on the promotion of conspiracy theories and pseudoscience as well as numerous failed fact checks.”
Barbara Keating
Mankato
