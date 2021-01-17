Kudos and thank you to Menards for ads with employee and customers wearing masks. Menards set the standards from the start by requiring masks.
The Free Press should take note and start writing more stories highlighting ways to fight this awful pandemic: Mask wearing, social distancing and hygiene; have mask contests: cutest, most interesting, etc.; daily feature stories about our local essential workers; post/print photos of neighbors gathering safely; discover ways to safely gather for celebrations. And don't bury these stories, print them on the front page.
After all, this is the most important thing we are all facing and should all be fighting against, together.
Marcia Robertson
Mankato
