Everyone has a right to their own opinion but, to prevent the spread of misinformation, opinions that are not based on fact should not be published.
March 26, The Free Press published a letter to the editor by Randy Milbrett in which he demonstrated a lack of investigation into the reasons why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed a separate COVID-19 relief bill.
The Senate’s original bill was drafted without Democrats present; Pelosi’s bill was a way to make the Democrats’ goals known. Instead of directing funds specifically to workers, especially those on the front line, the Senate bill focused too much on corporate welfare. In addition, the bill demonstrated a significant lack of oversight for corporate funds.
Significantly, Pelosi’s relief bill instead promised to put workers and families first, not corporations. While Pelosi’s bill was longer than the Senate version, this allowed for the Democrats to specify how funds would be dispersed and managed. This oversight, for example, would ensure that corporations couldn’t be issued blank checks or use taxpayer money to buy back stocks.
Regarding concerns about funds that have “nothing to do with COVID-19,” it is important to investigate why different seemingly unrelated measures were included. For example, Pelosi proposed funding for the Kennedy Center, a federal agency that couldn’t secure funding to keep employees or pay other expenses during this time without setting aside funding explicitly in her bill.
The Free Press needs to make sure that it is not spreading misinformation, especially in a time during which some people choose to believe that facts are fake news, rather than accepting a difficult truth.
Libby Guss
Mankato
