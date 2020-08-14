I’m responding to the editorial “Playing pandemic whack-a-mole.” What little empathy our newspaper has for the business owners of our community.
Most are doing everything they can to comply with government mandates that are slowly killing their businesses. They are doing their best to comply with the safety standards and guidelines of their industry along with enforcing the additional government mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They struggle to find willing employees, to find adequate disinfecting supplies and personal protective equipment, to turn a profit, to maintain the financial health of their business, to enforce mandated masks by patrons, to make sure people are seated before being served and that they have names and phone numbers for their customers.
Yet, The Free Press’ opinion is a flippant “that’s the trade off the businesses make to be open in this pandemic.”
These business owners are real people with real lives. They have real houses with real mortgages to be paid and real families to support. For many, their business is akin to raising a child.
Now, due to no fault of their own but due to government mandates, they are watching their "baby" die a slow and painful death. Many will hang on until the end of the year, some might make it through next year, but many will never recoup the financial burden placed upon them.
And to paraphrase The Free Press’ opinion, “too bad, so sad.” Put yourself in their shoes.
Kudos to all the business owners and their employees, healthcare workers and other essential workers who have continued to work and provide services to our community. Your unselfishness at putting yourself and your families at risk are why we live in such a great community.
Jill Klooster
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.