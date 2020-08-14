Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.