The Minneapolis paper, any news outlet, physical-print or electronic, that refuses to print letters that come to them via the United States Post Office should be sued for abridgment of the writers' First Amendment rights.
We who submit, or wish to submit, our letters the old-fashioned way number in the hundreds of thousands.
We deserve to be heard.
I have faith that The Free Press will continue to print handwritten letters.
Walter O. Jones
Lake Crystal
