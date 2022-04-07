I read Mathew Stolle’s (of Rochester Post-Bulletin) March 31 article on Jennifer Carnahan’s interest in replacing her deceased husband as 1st District congressman. The article raised these questions about interview and candidate:
First, she said she is a political outsider. She said she was known across the district as “Jim’s spouse.” How does one claim to be a political outsider when you have been spouse to a member of congress? How do you claim to be a political outsider when you are former chairman for Minnesota Republican Party?
Second, she says she comes in with a lot of positive name recognition. She resigned as chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party over allegations that she cultivated a toxic work environment. Four executive directors accused her of ruling by ‘grudges, retaliation and intimidation.’”
Were the other employees interviewed to see if they concurred with Carnahan?
Third, how come Stolle did not ask Carnahan about Anton “Tony” Lazzaro? It has been reported that Lazzaro’s close association with former party chair Carnahan contributed to her resignation in August.
Fourth, why didn’t the reporter ask Carnahan for evidence of her claim that Biden is “killing our energy independence"?
There are many factors at play in the steady climb in gas prices. But lower oil production in the United States isn’t one of them.
Fifth and final question, there is a special primary election May 24 to fill the late Jim Hagedorn’s seat. Stolle's article said “Carnahan is one of 20 people running in the 1st District special primary election."
Will The Mankato Free Press give the other 19 the same amount of time and “ink”? If so will the reporter ask for evidence to substantiate candidate claims?
Kent Wilson Jones
Lake Crystal
