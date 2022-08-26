When it comes time to vote, candidates often stress how important "this election" is. Our very future is at stake they reliably repeat over and over.
There is a different way, however, in which to view the 2022 mid-terms and even more importantly, the 2024 campaign. It concerns the past as much as it does the future.
The conservative of today wishes to whitewash history when it poses a threat to American exceptionalism. Slavery wasn't so bad, they say. Native American genocide was a necessary evil while climate change is a hoax.
The current authoritarian GOP embodies all that is vile in society. Book banning in libraries, school board intimidation, gun violence, morally bankrupt economies, bizarre conspiracies. They embrace racism and homophobia and are unwilling to accept reality.
Knowingly or not, they are tools of Russian propaganda.
Today's Republicans repeat shopworn falsehoods about critical race theory, fawn over religious fundamentalism, and wish to return to the era of voting restrictions so severe that millions in the electorate will be prevented from casting ballots.
Many of their candidates are nothing more than petulant simpletons who've been handed the keys to power.
The victors write the history books. Will the cult of Trump, which holds truth in contempt, be allowed to claim "the big lie" as historical fact? That the insurrection was led by patriots instead of traitors? Is history courtesy of Tucker Carlson a sign of a vibrant, diverse and healthy society?
The next two elections will go a long way to determine what future generations will learn about our nation's past. What do you want your grandchildren to learn about our turbulent times?
Vote accordingly.
Mark Spangler
Mankato
