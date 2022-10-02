Longtime advocate for North Mankato, Tom Hagen, is seeking a seat on Nicollet County Board. I’m supporting him because our county needs a commissioner who will bring a set of values to the board that include honesty, appreciation of our natural world, freedom from over-governmental regulation and a fierce desire to leave an historical heritage to the next generation.
Hagen has much invested in our community. His ancestors helped settle North Mankato and his great-grandfather signed the North Mankato City Charter in 1898.
30 years ago, Hagen — a teacher at the time — took it upon himself to restore the Adam Jefferson House, an historic limestone house that was going to be demolished. He rebuilt it block by block on his property overlooking Spring Lake Park.
I personally know Hagen from our efforts to save the Tschohl property — and all its massive oaks — for a city park. We were able to raise over $160,00 in donations and commitments.
One thousand five hundred petition signatures were gathered, yet our City Council refused to lift a finger in support. In fact, our efforts may have even been sabotaged by then Mayor Mark Dehen, who went behind the backs of the council and our group to present a low-ball offer to the owner, who after that, refused to negotiate a deal with us.
As a result, we lost the land and a highly visible connection to our pioneer and agricultural past. The likelihood of a scenic trail through the woods behind the property was also undone.
Sometimes government needs new blood. This is one of those times. Vote for Hagen.
John Hurd
North Mankato
