My name is Mike O’Gorman, a former deputy for the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. I began my career with the sheriff’s office in 1992 after my tour of five years in the Army where I left as a non-commissioned officer.
I retired from the sheriff’s office after 29 ½ years in July 2021.
I met Marc Chadderdon when he began his career at the sheriff’s office in 1995. Marc is one of those rare people with a never-ending drive.
He is not one to sit around talking about what needs to be accomplished. Marc is an individual who gets things done. I have seen numerous campaign statements indicating, “It’s time for a change”, or “Change is needed.”
Unless you have worked at the sheriff’s office, you do not understand how true these statements really are.
Residents of Nicollet County, the time for a change in leadership is long overdue. Marc Chadderdon is my candidate for the sheriff of Nicollet County.
If you are undecided or want to discuss further, please feel free to contact me. I encourage productive conversation.
Mike O’Gorman
St. Peter
