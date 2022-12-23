We have a humanitarian crisis at our southern border. It's just part of a global crisis.
Western Europe is besieged by refugees from Africa and the Middle East. Eastern Europe is overwhelmed by Russian refugees, many of them avoiding Russian military draft. The Aussies have their own problems with Asian migrants.
Everywhere, relatively stable countries are facing pressure from the unstable. Now we are facing an unprecedented number of people from many poor countries, most of them Latin American, who want in.
What are our options? Trump wanted to build a 2,000-mile-long wall, even though history has shown us that the only effective such walls have been those with regularly-spaced guards.
We could let everyone in who wants in. We could turn everyone away, even though many would die within days. Any such solution juggles humanitarian concerns with practicality.
In the best of all possible worlds, we would help to stabilize their countries so they would stay home, but with no cooperation from the concerned governments (not to mention the gangs), that would be impossible.
So that leaves us with a massive problem with no satisfactory solution. We tend to criticize our government leaders for not solving it. How would you like to be responsible for it?
James A. Booker
Mankato
