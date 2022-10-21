So, the physician who questioned the seriousness of COVID-19, who saw no need for masks or school closings, and who managed to avoid military service because his draft number wasn’t “high enough” now questions the military record of Gov. Tim Walz, who served with great distinction for 24 years?
Really? Gov. Walz had no concerns about conscription when, at age 17, he enlisted in the National Guard.
In 2004, President George W. Bush visited Mankato. Walz, then a teacher at Mankato West High School, organized a group of students to see and hear the president. They were barred for political reasons — only recognized Republicans could attend.
Walz saw that as wrong: Everyone should have access to their elected officials. It was then that Walz decided to run for Congress, which he did successfully in 2006, after resigning from the National Guard in 2005.
For Scott Jensen, who never saw a day in the military, to criticize the governor’s service is pathetic.
Howard F. Haugh
Mankato
