Thanks, Joseph Kunkel (Free Press, Jan. 10) for exposing today’s Republican Party as an “authoritarian cult, in thrall to a lying demagogue.”
Republicans’ 2020 national convention couldn’t bother producing a platform — by default, saying “our platform is whatever Trump wants.”
Enter Trump’s holy warriors: Minnesota Rep. Susan Akland and U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn — slavish devotees to the “Christian” Right’s depraved, toxic ideology (hereafter, CR). Its catechism?
CR1: America is (and should be) a “Christian Nation.” Wrong: We’re an (increasingly diverse) nation (CRists hate that), respecting various religious traditions, including (apocalyptic horror!) Muslims and secular people, both of whom CRists love to hate. They’re clear: “Religious freedom” applies only to “Christians” — nobody else.
CR2: The Golden Age of American society, politics and morality was the 1950s. Wrong: Blacks — crushed by segregation and discrimination (especially down South). LGBTs — closeted and oppressed. Women — expected to be only (non-working) homemakers and moms, and often couldn’t open individual checking accounts. Muslims scarcely existed.
CR3: Feminism and pro-choice were/are apocalyptic horror. Wrong: Feminism spearheaded reproductive choice, women’s military service, and shattering occupational barriers, including law and medicine. The CR’s maniacal anti-abortion crusade is all about *controlling sexuality.* With abortion outlawed, women fearing pregnancy confront forced chastity — *exactly* the CR goal.
In politics today, the fundamental division is tolerance of diversity: Progressives supportive, right-wingers venomously opposed. Right-wing ideology spews illegitimate, raging resentment against “different” people, (predictably) resulting in manifold cases of harassment and hate crimes.
Furthermore, right-wingers overwhelmingly own political violence. Only Trump encouraged anti-protester violence at rallies. Trump encouraged police brutality and pardoned murderous war criminals (soldiers and contractors).
There’s no moral equivalence between today’s political left and right. Whatsoever.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
